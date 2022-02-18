Halifax apartment rental vacancy drops back to 1%, the lowest in Canada

The apartment rental vacancy rate in Halifax is back to 2019’s historic low, according to new numbers from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC).

CMHC released its national Rental Market Report on Friday, reporting that the vacancy rate in October 2021 was 1%. That’s down from 1.9% the year before, and matches 2019’s figure. It’s tied for the lowest vacancy rate in Canada, along with Victoria, BC and Peterborough, Ont. The national average is 3.1%.

The report is based on a sample survey of buildings with three or more rental units, and also found average rents in Halifax increased 5.1% to $1,244.

Despite a net increase of 1,103 units, and 1,600 rental apartment completions, housing supply still isn’t meeting demand in Halifax, CMHC wrote, especially as Canadians from outside the province flocked to the city.

“Nova Scotia emerged as a COVID-19 safety haven in 2020 and 2021 for Canadians fleeing crowded cities and astronomically high house prices. Many located to the Halifax region,” CMHC wrote.

Population increase came largely from Ontario and Alberta, and more than half of the people coming were aged 20-49, “a key segment of both the rental and labor markets.” CMHC said seniors are offloading properties in more expensive markets and moving to Halifax, too.

“These migration trends fueled demand for larger, higher-priced rental apartments, particularly in newer apartment buildings,” CMHC wrote.

“Rents for two-bedroom and larger apartments in newer buildings are only affordable for renters with higher incomes and savings, such as working professionals and retirees.”

