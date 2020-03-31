Graphed: COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, March 31, 2020

The Halifax Examiner is providing all COVID-19 coverage for free.

Twenty new people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, bringing the total to 147.

New known cases of COVID-19 by date

Total known cases of COVID-19 by date

# of people tested by date*:

Total tested by date*

* I am not entirely comfortable with these figures. They come from the daily releases from the Department of Heath, but those figures contradict each other and contradict the numbers given by Dr. Strang at the daily briefings. On Monday, I sent the following question to the department:

I have a question about testing numbers.



Saturday, the Department of Health release said there had been 4,031 negative test results and 110 confirmed cases, or a total of 4,141.

[Sunday], the Health release said there had been 4,731 negative test results and 122 confirmed cases, or a total of 4,853.

[Monday], the Health release says there has been 5,054 negative test results and 127 confirmed, or a total of 5,181.



As I read that:

on Sunday there were 712 tests conducted (4,853 – 4,141), and on Monday, there were 328 tests conducted (5,181 – 4,853).



But [Sunday], Strang said there were “about 800” tests conducted in the previous day, ie. Saturday. Sunday’s release doesn’t put a number on tests conducted Saturday.

And [Monday], the press release says that “more than 600 tests were processed” [on Sunday].



So why are the numbers varying so much?

I’ve received no response as of Tuesday at 1:30pm.

