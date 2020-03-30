Graphed: COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, March 30, 2020

The Halifax Examiner is providing all COVID-19 coverage for free.

Five new people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, bringing the total to 127.

New known cases of COVID-19 by date

Total known cases of COVID-19 by date

# of people tested by date:

Total tested by date

