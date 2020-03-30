Graphed: COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, March 30, 2020

The Halifax Examiner is providing all COVID-19 coverage for free.
Five new people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, bringing the total to 127.
New known cases of COVID-19 by date
Total known cases of COVID-19 by date
# of people tested by date:
Total tested by date
