Graphed: COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, March 30, 2020

Five new people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, bringing the total to 127.

New known cases of COVID-19 by date

Total known cases of COVID-19 by date

# of people tested by date:

Total tested by date

