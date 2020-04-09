Graphed: COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, April 9, 2020

The Halifax Examiner is providing all COVID-19 coverage for free.

A second person in Nova Scotia died from COVID-19 yesterday. She was a woman in her 90s with underlying medical conditions; she died in the Cape Breton Regional Hospital.

Thirty-one new people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, bringing the total to 373. Ten people are currently hospitalized, four of whom are in ICUs; 82 people have fully recovered.

The Halifax Examiner will be publishing these graphs daily.

Total known cases, active cases, recovered, in hospital, deaths:

New known case of COVID by date and total known cases

Number of tests by date and total tests by date

Total deaths by date

Total number of people in hospital and number in ICU by date

Total recovered by date

Known active cases by date

New known cases of COVID-19 by date

Total known cases of COVID-19 by date

Number of tests by date

Total number of tests with confirmed results by date

Positive cases by NSHA zone

Positive cases by age range

Positive cases by gender

53% are female, 47% are male.

The Halifax Examiner is an advertising-free, subscriber-supported news site. Your subscription makes this work possible; please subscribe.

Some people have asked that we additionally allow for one-time donations from readers, so we’ve created that opportunity, via the PayPal button below. We also accept e-transfers, cheques, and donations with your credit card; please contact iris “at” halifaxexaminer “dot” ca for details.

Thank you!