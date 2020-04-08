Graphed: COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, April 8, 2020

The Halifax Examiner is providing all COVID-19 coverage for free.
Thirty-two new people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, bringing the total to 342. Eleven people are currently hospitalized; 77 people have fully recovered, and one person has died.
The Halifax Examiner will be publishing these graphs daily.
New known case of COVID by date and total known cases
New known cases of COVID-19 by date 1
Total known cases of COVID-19 by date 2
Total known cases, active cases, recovered, in hospital, deaths:
Total recovered by date 3
Total deaths by date
Number of people currently in hospital by date 4
Known active cases by date 5
Number of tests by date and total tests by date:
Number of tests by date 6
Total number of tests with confirmed results by date 7
Positive cases by NSHA zone
Positive cases by age
Positive cases by gender
53% are female, 44% are male.
The Halifax Examiner is an advertising-free, subscriber-supported news site. Your subscription makes this work possible; please subscribe.
Some people have asked that we additionally allow for one-time donations from readers, so we’ve created that opportunity, via the PayPal button below. We also accept e-transfers, cheques, and donations with your credit card; please contact iris “at” halifaxexaminer “dot” ca for details.
Thank you!
Notes:
- Data from end of previous day. ↩
- Data from end of previous day. ↩
- As reported by the Department of Health ↩
- As reported by the Department of Health ↩
- Total known cases minus the number of recovered and deaths ↩
- Total tests of Nova Scotians with confirmed positive or negative results; these figure do not include tests with indeterminate results or tests from other jurisdictions analyzed in Nova Scotia. ↩
- Total tests of Nova Scotians with confirmed positive or negative results; these figure do not include tests with indeterminate results or tests from other jurisdictions analyzed in Nova Scotia. ↩
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.