Graphed: COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, April 6, 2020

Thirty-one new people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, bringing the total to 293. Ten people are hospitalized; 64 people have fully recovered.

New known cases of COVID-19 by date 1

 

 

Total known cases of COVID-19 by date 2

 

 

 

Total recovered by date 3

 

 

 

Known active cases by date 4

 

 

 

 

Number of people currently in hospital by date 5

 

 

 

Number of tests by date 6

 

 

 

 

Total number of tests with confirmed results by date 7

 

 

Positive cases by NSHA zone

 

 

Positive cases by age

 

 

 

Positive cases by gender

52% are female, 48% are male.

 

Notes:

  1. Data from end of previous day.
  3. As reported by the Department of Health
  4. Total known cases minus the number of recovered and deaths
  5. As reported by the Department of Health
  6. Total tests of Nova Scotians with confirmed positive or negative results; these figure do not include tests with indeterminate results or tests from other jurisdictions analyzed in Nova Scotia.
