Graphed: COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, April 6, 2020

The Halifax Examiner is providing all COVID-19 coverage for free.

Thirty-one new people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, bringing the total to 293. Ten people are hospitalized; 64 people have fully recovered.

The Halifax Examiner will be publishing these graphs daily.

New known cases of COVID-19 by date

Total known cases of COVID-19 by date

Total recovered by date

Known active cases by date

Number of people currently in hospital by date

Number of tests by date

Total number of tests with confirmed results by date

Positive cases by NSHA zone

Positive cases by age

Positive cases by gender

52% are female, 48% are male.

The Halifax Examiner is an advertising-free, subscriber-supported news site. Your subscription makes this work possible; please subscribe.

Some people have asked that we additionally allow for one-time donations from readers, so we’ve created that opportunity, via the PayPal button below. We also accept e-transfers, cheques, and donations with your credit card; please contact iris “at” halifaxexaminer “dot” ca for details.

Thank you!