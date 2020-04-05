Graphed: COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, April 5, 2020

The Halifax Examiner is providing all COVID-19 coverage for free.
Twenty-six new people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, bringing the total to 262. Six people are hospitalized; 53 people have fully recovered.
The Halifax Examiner will be publishing these graphs daily.
New known cases of COVID-19 by date 1
Total known cases of COVID-19 by date 2
Total recovered by date 3
NEW CHART Known active cases by date 4
Number of people currently in hospital by date 5
Number of tests by date 6
Total number of tests with confirmed results by date 7
Positive cases by NSHA zone
Positive cases by age
Positive cases by gender
52% are female, 48% are male.
Notes:
- Data from end of previous day. ↩
- Data from end of previous day. ↩
- As reported by the Department of Health ↩
- Total known cases minus the number of recovered and deaths ↩
- As reported by the Department of Health ↩
- Total tests of Nova Scotians with confirmed positive or negative results; these figure do not include tests with indeterminate results or tests from other jurisdictions analyzed in Nova Scotia. ↩
- Total tests of Nova Scotians with confirmed positive or negative results; these figure do not include tests with indeterminate results or tests from other jurisdictions analyzed in Nova Scotia. ↩
