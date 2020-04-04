Graphed: COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, April 4, 2020

The Halifax Examiner is providing all COVID-19 coverage for free.
Twenty-nine new people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, bringing the total to 236. Four people are hospitalized (one fewer than yesterday); 50 people have fully recovered, up from yesterday’s 21.
The Halifax Examiner will be publishing these graphs daily.
New known cases of COVID-19 by date
Total known cases of COVID-19 by date:
NEW CHART Recovered by date
NEW CHART Active cases by date:
NEW CHART Number of people in hospital by date:
Number of tests with confirmed results by date:
Total number of tests with confirmed results by date:
