Graphed: COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, April 4, 2020

Twenty-nine new people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, bringing the total to 236. Four people are hospitalized (one fewer than yesterday); 50 people have fully recovered, up from yesterday’s 21.

New known cases of COVID-19 by date

Total known cases of COVID-19 by date:

NEW CHART Recovered by date

NEW CHART Active cases by date:

NEW CHART Number of people in hospital by date:

Number of tests with confirmed results by date:

Total number of tests with confirmed results by date:

