Graphed: COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, April 3, 2020

Fourteen new people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, bringing the total to 207. Five people are hospitalized; 21 have fully recovered.

The Halifax Examiner will be publishing these graphs daily.

New known cases of COVID-19 by date

 

 

Total known cases of COVID-19 by date:

 

 

Number of tests with confirmed results by date:

 

 

Total number of tests with confirmed results by date:

 

