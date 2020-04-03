Graphed: COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, April 3, 2020

The Halifax Examiner is providing all COVID-19 coverage for free.

Fourteen new people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, bringing the total to 207. Five people are hospitalized; 21 have fully recovered.

The Halifax Examiner will be publishing these graphs daily.

New known cases of COVID-19 by date

Total known cases of COVID-19 by date:

Number of tests with confirmed results by date:

Total number of tests with confirmed results by date:

