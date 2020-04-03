Graphed: COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, April 3, 2020

The Halifax Examiner is providing all COVID-19 coverage for free.
Fourteen new people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, bringing the total to 207. Five people are hospitalized; 21 have fully recovered.
The Halifax Examiner will be publishing these graphs daily.
New known cases of COVID-19 by date
Total known cases of COVID-19 by date:
Number of tests with confirmed results by date:
Total number of tests with confirmed results by date:
