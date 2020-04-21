Graphed: COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, April 21, 2020

The Halifax Examiner is providing all COVID-19 coverage for free.

Another resident of the Northwood nursing home in Halifax died with COVID-19. That person is the sixth to die at Northwood with the disease, and the 10th to die in the province.

Also, yesterday another 16 people in Nova Scotia tested positive for the disease, bringing the total to 737 cases. Eleven people are in hospital, three of whom are in ICU.

Additionally, 190 people (128 residents and 62 staff) associated with 10 nursing homes have COVID-19.

The good news is that another 38 people have fully recovered, bringing the total numbered of recovered cases to 268.

Total and recovered cases of COVID-19 in NS by date

That means that the number of active cases — the total number of positive test results minus the number of people who have recovered or died — has taken a significant dip, from 464 Sunday to 441 yesterday.

Active cases by date

I don’t know how much we can read into that, however, because while the number of recovered people exceeded the number newly tested positive yesterday, the number of tests with confirmed results also dropped, to just 437. The daily press release from the Department of Health says that 516 tests were performed yesterday, but as I explained here, the sum of the number of tests performed in any given day won’t equal the number of those tests with confirmed results.

Number of tests daily with confirmed results

I don’t know why the number of tests has dropped. If I had to guess, it’s because some of the testing equipment has been moved to Northwood, and so there is less capacity back in the QE2 lab.

In any event, despite the sad news of the tenth death, because of the high number of people who recovered yesterday, the fatality rate has decreased a bit, from 3.5% to 3.4%.

Fatality rate of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia

Number of cases by Nova Scotia Health Authority zone

Percentage of cases by gender

58% are female; 42% are male

