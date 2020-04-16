Graphed: COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, April 16, 2020 — a glimmer of hope

The Halifax Examiner is providing all COVID-19 coverage for free.

Thirty more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, bringing the total to 579. Eleven people are currently hospitalized, four of whom are in ICUs; 176 people have fully recovered. Three people have died.

There’s a bit of good news today. Because of the high number of newly recovered people (39 yesterday), the number of “active” COVID cases in Nova Scotia has for the first time gone down, from 409 to 400.

Active cases by date

And because the recovered numbers are increasing and we haven’t had a death recently (any are too many, but we’ve had “just” three), the fatality rate is going down as well, to 1.7%.

Fatality rate of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia

Here’s a graph of new known cases by date. The through line is still heading up, but not terribly so.

New known cases by date:

And this comes as there’s a sustained number of tests with confirmed results, to 1,064 yesterday.

Number of tests by date

Even with the increased testing, and even with the high number of positive cases from nursing homes, the percentage of positive cases (in relation to tests completed with confirmed results) continues to be low — just 2.8% yesterday.

Percentage of daily tests with confirmed results that are positive:

So these are hopeful signs. Who knows? Tomorrow’s numbers could reverse all this, and there’s certainly no indication that our vigilance should be relaxed.

But a little hope is warranted, I think.

Positive cases by age range

Positive cases by gender

54% are female, 46% are male.

