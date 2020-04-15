Graphed: COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, April 15, 2020

The Halifax Examiner is providing all COVID-19 coverage for free.

Thirty-two more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, bringing the total to 549. Nine people are currently hospitalized, four of whom are in ICUs; 137 people have fully recovered. Three people have died.

New known cases by date:

Total known cases by date:

The province has been increasing the numbers of tests administered daily, as follows:

Number of tests by date

Total number of tests with confirmed results by date

We’re told that, compared to other provinces, Nova Scotia is doing pretty good at testing. I’ll try to get some of those comparative figures soon.

But what’s interesting is that even while testing increases, the percentage of positive test results remains nearly stable:

Percentage of daily tests with confirmed results that are positive:

Percentage of total tests with confirmed results that are positive:

And as there have been only three deaths, the fatality rate has not increased. Today’s fatality rate is 2.1%.

Fatality rate of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia

With yesterday’s release of modelling projections, some more detail was provided for the geography of existing cases:

Unfortunately, while better than the previously provided mapping of positive cases by just the four Nova Scotia Health Authority zones, the new information still isn’t very granular. For instance, what is “Dartmouth/SE”? Another source gives some description:

But it’s still not great.

Positive cases by age range

Positive cases by gender

49% are female, 52% are male. (total does not equal 100% because of rounding)

The Halifax Examiner is an advertising-free, subscriber-supported news site. Your subscription makes this work possible; please subscribe.

Some people have asked that we additionally allow for one-time donations from readers, so we’ve created that opportunity, via the PayPal button below. We also accept e-transfers, cheques, and donations with your credit card; please contact iris “at” halifaxexaminer “dot” ca for details.

Thank you!