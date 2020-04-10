Graphed: COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, April 10, 2020

The Halifax Examiner is providing all COVID-19 coverage for free.
Thirty-four more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, bringing the total to 407. Eight people are currently hospitalized, four of whom are in ICUs; 93 people have fully recovered.
The Halifax Examiner will be publishing these graphs daily.
Total known cases, active cases, recovered, currently in hospital, deaths:
New known case of COVID by date and total known cases
Number of tests by date and total tests by date 1
Total deaths by date
Total number of people in hospital and number in ICU by date 2
Total recovered by date 3
Known active cases by date 4
New known cases of COVID-19 by date 5
Total known cases of COVID-19 by date 6
Number of tests by date 7
Total number of tests with confirmed results by date 8
Positive cases by NSHA zone
Positive cases by age range
Positive cases by gender
53% are female, 47% are male.
Notes:
- Total tests of Nova Scotians with confirmed positive or negative results; these figure do not include tests with indeterminate results or tests from other jurisdictions analyzed in Nova Scotia. ↩
- Total number in hospital includes those in ICU. ICU data is not available before April 7. ↩
- As reported by the Department of Health ↩
- Total known cases minus the number of recovered and deaths ↩
- Data from end of previous day. ↩
- Data from end of previous day. ↩
