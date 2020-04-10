Halifax Examiner

Graphed: COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, April 10, 2020

The Halifax Examiner is providing all COVID-19 coverage for free.

Thirty-four more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, bringing the total to 407. Eight people are currently hospitalized, four of whom are in ICUs; 93 people have fully recovered.

The Halifax Examiner will be publishing these graphs daily.

Total known cases, active cases, recovered, currently in hospital, deaths:

New known case of COVID by date and total known cases

Number of tests by date and total tests by date 1

Total deaths by date

Total number of people in hospital and number in ICU by date 2

Total recovered by date 3

Known active cases by date 4

New known cases of COVID-19 by date 5

Total known cases of COVID-19 by date 6

Number of tests by date 7

Total number of tests with confirmed results by date 8

Positive cases by NSHA zone

Positive cases by age range

Positive cases by gender

53% are female, 47% are male.

Notes:

  1. Total tests of Nova Scotians with confirmed positive or negative results; these figure do not include tests with indeterminate results or tests from other jurisdictions analyzed in Nova Scotia.
  2. Total number in hospital includes those in ICU. ICU data is not available before April 7.
  3. As reported by the Department of Health
  4. Total known cases minus the number of recovered and deaths
  5. Data from end of previous day.
  6. Data from end of previous day.
  7. Total tests of Nova Scotians with confirmed positive or negative results; these figure do not include tests with indeterminate results or tests from other jurisdictions analyzed in Nova Scotia.
  8. Total tests of Nova Scotians with confirmed positive or negative results; these figure do not include tests with indeterminate results or tests from other jurisdictions analyzed in Nova Scotia.

