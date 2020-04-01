Halifax Examiner

Graphed: COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, April 1, 2020

The Halifax Examiner is providing all COVID-19 coverage for free.

Twenty new people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, bringing the total to 147.

The Halifax Examiner will be publishing these graphs daily, as a separate post.

New known cases of COVID-19 by date

 

Total known cases of COVID-19 by date

 

# of people tested by date*:

 

Total tested by date*

 

* The testing numbers that the Dept. of Health supply are not consistent. For example, today’s release says “more than 1,000 COVID-19 tests” were conducted yesterday, also according to today”s release, a total of 6764 have been conducted, and yesterday’s release put that figure at 5910. That’s a difference of 654. So I don”t know where they get “more than 1,000.”

