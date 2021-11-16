A judge with the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia must decide if an outgoing municipal council in Annapolis County overstepped its authority by selling land to a private developer three weeks after half the councillors were turfed out of office. The Municipality of the District of Annapolis had paid $600,000 to buy the former Upper…
Gordonstoun: judge to decide if "dead duck" Annapolis council had authority to make land deal benefitting elite private school developer
About Tim Bousquet
Tim Bousquet is the editor and publisher of the Halifax Examiner. email: [email protected]; Twitter