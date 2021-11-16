Halifax Examiner

Gordonstoun: judge to decide if “dead duck” Annapolis council had authority to make land deal benefitting elite private school developer

A judge with the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia must decide if an outgoing municipal council in Annapolis County overstepped its authority by selling land to a private developer three weeks after half the councillors were turfed out of office.  The Municipality of the District of Annapolis had paid $600,000 to buy the former Upper…

