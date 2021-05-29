Four more COVID deaths, 33 new cases announced in Nova Scotia on Saturday, May 29

The Halifax Examiner is providing all COVID-19 coverage for free. Please help us continue this coverage by subscribing.

Overview

Vaccination

Reopening

Demographics

Testing

Potential exposure advisories



Four people have died from COVID in Nova Scotia. They are:

a man in his 80s in Nova Scotia Health’s Western Zone

two men in their 80s in Central Zone

a woman in her 70s in Central Zone

Eighty-four people have died from the disease in Nova Scotia, 18 of whom have died since April 1.

Additionally, Nova Scotia has announced 33 new cases of COVID-19 today (Saturday, May 29).

Of today’s cases, 21 are in Nova Scotia Health’s Central Zone, seven are in the Eastern Zone, two are in the Northern Zone, and three are in the Western Zone.

There are now 566 known active cases in the province; 43 people are in hospital with the disease, 18 of whom are in ICU; 48 more people are considered recovered today.

Here are the daily new case numbers and the seven-day rolling averages (today at 45.7) for the current outbreak, dating from March 28, the last day Nova Scotia had zero new daily cases:

Here is the graph of daily new case numbers from the start of the pandemic in March 2020:

Here is the active caseload for the current outbreak:

And here is the active caseload from the start of the pandemic in March 2020, showing the primary associations of each of the major outbreaks:

Vaccination

Vaccination data are not provided on weekends.

People 12 years old and older can book a vaccination appointment here.

People in rural areas who need transportation to a vaccine clinic should contact Rural Rides, which will get you there and back home for just $5. You need to book the ride 24 hours ahead of time.

Demographics

Because new case counts have been so reduced, I’m now tracking the cases by age cohorts weekly, on Wednesdays.

The active cases across the province are distributed as follows:

Central Zone

• 201 in the Halifax Peninsula/Chebucto Community Health Network

• 98 in the Dartmouth/Southeastern Community Health Network

• 54 in the Bedford/Sackville Community Health Network

• 14 in the Eastern Shore/Musquodoboit Community Health Network

• 1 in the West Hants Community Health Network

• 33 not assigned to a Community Health Network

Total: 401

Eastern Zone

• 111 in the Cape Breton Community Health Network

• 1 in the Inverness, Victoria & Richmond Community Health Network

• 3 in the Antigonish & Guysborough Community Health Network

Total: 115

Northern Zone

• 18 in the Colchester/East Hants Community Health Network

• 9 in the Pictou Community Health Network

• 9 in the Cumberland Community Health Network

Total: 36

Western Zone

• 7 in the Annapolis and Kings Community Health Network

• 7 in the Lunenburg & Queens Community Health Network

• 0 in the Yarmouth, Shelburne & Digby Community Health Network

Total: 14

Testing

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 5,837 PCR tests yesterday. This does not include the antigen tests administered at the various pop-up testing sites.

You do not need a health card to get tested.

Pop-up testing (antigen testing) is for asymptomatic people over 16 who have not been to the potential COVID exposure sites (see map below); results usually within 20 minutes. Pop-up testing has been scheduled for the following sites:

Saturday

Alderney Gate Public Library, noon-7pm

Dartmouth South Academy, noon-7pm

Cole Harbour Place, noon-7pm

Sackville Sports Stadium, noon-7pm

Halifax Central Library, noon-7pm

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

Burton Ettinger School, noon-7pm

Centre 200 (Sydney), 11am-4pm Sunday

Alderney Gate Public Library, noon-7pm

Dartmouth South Academy, noon-7pm

Cole Harbour Place, noon-7pm

Sackville Sports Stadium, noon-7pm

Halifax Central Library, noon-7pm

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

Burton Ettinger School, noon-7pm

Centre 200 (Sydney), 11am-4pm Monday

Centre 200 (Sydney), 3pm-7pm Tuesday

Centre 200 (Sydney), 3pm-7pm Wednesday

Centre 200 (Sydney), 3pm-7pm Thursday

Centre 200 (Sydney), 3pm-7pm Friday

Centre 200 (Sydney), 3pm-7pm

You can volunteer to work at the pop-up testing sites here or here. No medical experience is necessary.

You can also get PCR testing at the Nova Scotia Health labs by going here. Appointments can be made for the IWK, or for various locations listed below in each of the health zones (appointments may not be available at each site).

Central Zone

Bayers Lake (41 Washmill Lake Drive)

Burnside/Dartmouth Crossing (77 Finnian Row)

Canada Games Centre

Dartmouth General Hospital Drive-Thru (No Taxis)

Eastern Shore Memorial Hospital

Mayflower Curling Club

The Old School (Musquodoboit)

Saint Mary’s University (Homburg Centre)

Twin Oaks Memorial Hospital (Musquodoboit Harbour)

Zatzman Sportsplex

Northern Zone

Lloyd E. Matheson Centre (Elmsdale)

Colchester Legion Stadium (14 Lorne Street, Truro)

Truro (625 Abenaki Road, with drive-thru at 600 Abenaki Road)

Truro Farmers Market Drive-Thru testing

Amherst (34 Prince Arthur Street) — moving to Amherst Stadium on Monday

Pictou County Assessment Center (678 East River Rd, New Glasgow)

Eastern Zone

Antigonish Market Square

Buchanan Memorial Community Health Centre (Neils Harbour)

Eastern Memorial Hospital (Canso)

Grand Lake Road Fire Hall (Sydney)

Inverness Consolidated Memorial Hospital

Membertou Entertainment Centre

Northside General Hospital (North Sydney)

Sacred Heart Community Health Centre (Cheticamp)

Strait Richmond Hospital (Evanston)

Victoria County Memorial Hosptial (Baddeck)

Western Zone

Acadia Festival Theatre

Acadia University Club

Berwick Firehall

Digby Station (7 Birch Street)

Liverpool PAC (157 School Street)

Roseway Hospital (Shelburne)

South Shore Assessment Centre (215 Dominion Road, Bridgewater)

Yarmouth Mariners Centre

Yarmouth Visitor Information Centre (228 Main Street)

Potential exposure advisories

Public Health only issues potential exposure advisories when they think they may not have been able to contact all close contacts at that locale. The large majority of potential exposure sites never make it onto a public advisory.

Potential COVID exposure advisories were issued last night:

Anyone who worked at or visited the following locations on the specified dates and times should visit covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/ to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have symptoms. You can also call 811 if you don’t have online access, or if you have other symptoms that concern you. For the following locations, if you do not have any symptoms of COVID-19 you do not need to self-isolate while you wait for your test result. If you have symptoms of COVID-19 you are required to self-isolate while you wait for your test result, as are the other members of your household. Atlantic Superstore (21 Davison Drive, Bridgewater) on: May 18 between 6:00 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. May 26 between 4:00 p.m. and 5:45 p.m.

(21 Davison Drive, Bridgewater) on: It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named dates may develop symptoms up to, and including, June 1 and June 9 respectively. Staples (461 Nova Scotia Trunk 10, Cookville) on May 20 between 5:45 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named dates may develop symptoms up to, and including, June 3. Walmart Mumford (6990 Mumford Road, Halifax) on May 23 between 2:30 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named dates may develop symptoms up to, and including, June 6. Sobeys (1120 Queen Street, Halifax) on: May 25 between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. May 26 between 7:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

(1120 Queen Street, Halifax) on: It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named dates may develop symptoms up to, and including, June 8 and June 9 respectively.

I’ve collected all the active advisories for potential COVID exposures on bus routes and flights here.

The updated potential COVID exposure advisory map is below; you can zoom in and click on the coronavirus icons to get information about each site.

