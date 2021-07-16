For the third day in a row, Nova Scotia announces zero new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, July 16

The Halifax Examiner is providing all COVID-19 coverage for free. Please help us continue this coverage by subscribing.

Jump to sections in this article:

Overview

Vaccination

Demographics

Testing

Potential exposure advisories



For the third day in a row, Nova Scotia announced zero new cases of COVID-19 today (Friday, July 16).

There are now just eight known active cases in the province; two people are in hospital with the disease, one of whom is in ICU. Fourteen people are considered newly recovered.

Click here to see Nova Scotia’s reopening plan.

Here are the daily new case numbers and the seven-day rolling averages (today at 1.0) since March 28:

Here is the active caseload since March 28:

Vaccination

Yesterday, 17,497 doses of vaccine were administered. So far, 1,193,508 doses of vaccine have been administered; of those, 470,591 were second doses. As of end of day yesterday, 74.4% of the entire population has received at least one dose of vaccine. But Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang has said that figure doesn’t included 8,000 military personnel living in Nova Scotia who were vaccinated through the military’s program, and so the actual percentage for people having received at least one dose is now above 75%.

The graph above shows the progress of vaccination over time, as captured weekly on Fridays. The blue line is people with one dose only; the green line is people with two doses; the yellow line is people with at least one dose, and the orange line represents 75% of the entire population.

From March 15 to July 13, there were 4,185 new cases of COVID. Of those:

• 27 (0.6%) were fully vaccinated

• 229 (5.5%) were partially vaccinated

• 3,929 (93.9%) were unvaccinated

Over the same period, 254 people were hospitalized. Of those:

• 2 (0.8%) were fully vaccinated

• 28 (11%) were partially vaccinated

• 224 (88.2%) were unvaccinated

And sadly, over the same period 26 people died. Of those:

• 1 (3.8%) was fully vaccinated

• 3 (11.5%) were partially vaccinated

• 22 (84.6%) were unvaccinated

For the above stats, “fully vaccinated” means received the second dose and two weeks had passed. “Partially vaccinated” means received one dose and two weeks had passed. “Unvaccinated” means those not in the other categories.

The following drop-in, no-appointment-necessary vaccination clinics have been scheduled:

• Cape Breton University Community Vaccine Clinic, Canada Games Complex

1250 Grand Lake Rd., Sydney

Saturday, July 17 and Sunday, July 18 from 9am to 5pm

• St. Francis Xavier University

MacKay Room, Bloomfield Centre, 5555 Union Pl. 3rd Floor, Antigonish

Saturday, July 17 and Sunday, July 18 from 9am to 5pm

• Rath Eastlink Community Centre (Drive-thru)

East side parking lot

625 Abenaki Rd., Truro

Beginning Monday, July 19 and running week days from 9am to 3:30pm

• Bayers Lake Community Vaccine Clinic

41 Washmill Lake Rd., Halifax

(Located in the former Brick building next to Old Navy)

Daily from 9am to 6pm until Tuesday, July 20

• Dartmouth Community Vaccine Clinic

39 Mic Mac Blvd., Dartmouth

(Next to Chapters in the Mic Mac Mall parking lot)

Daily from 9am to 6pm until Sunday, July 18

• Berwick Fire Hall

300 Commercial St., Berwick

Monday to Friday starting July 16 and ending July 23 from 10am to 5:30pm

A health card number and ID are needed at these sites. The vaccine being administered is Moderna, so only people 18 years old and over can attend.

People 12 years old and older can book a vaccination appointment here.

People in rural areas who need transportation to a vaccine clinic should contact Rural Rides, which will get you there and back home for just $5. You need to book the ride 24 hours ahead of time.

Demographics

The active cases across the province are distributed as follows:

Central Zone

• 3 in the Halifax Peninsula/Chebucto Community Health Network

• 0 in the Dartmouth/Southeastern Community Health Network

• 0 in the Bedford/Sackville Community Health Network

• 0 in the Eastern Shore/Musquodoboit Community Health Network

• 0 in the West Hants Community Health Network

Total: 3

Eastern Zone

• 4 in the Cape Breton Community Health Network

• 0 in the Inverness, Victoria & Richmond Community Health Network

• 0 in the Antigonish & Guysborough Community Health Network

Total: 4

Northern Zone

• 0 in the Colchester/East Hants Community Health Network

• 0 in the Pictou Community Health Network

• 0 in the Cumberland Community Health Network

Total: 0

Western Zone

• 0 in the Annapolis and Kings Community Health Network

• 1 in the Lunenburg & Queens Community Health Network

• 0 in the Yarmouth, Shelburne & Digby Community Health Network

Total: 1

Testing

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 2,626 PCR tests yesterday. Additionally, 4,096 antigen tests were administered between July 9 and 15 at the various pop-up testing sites.

You do not need a health card to get tested.

Pop-up testing (antigen testing) is for asymptomatic people over 16 who have not been to the potential COVID exposure sites (see map below); results usually within 20 minutes. Pop-up testing has been scheduled for the following sites:

Friday

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

Centennial Arena, 3-8pm

Cole Harbour Legion, noon-7pm

Woodside Ferry Terminal (Public Health Mobile Unit), 9:30am-5:30pm Saturday

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

Cole Harbour Place, noon-7pm

Bedford-Hammonds Plains Community Centre (Innovation Drive), noon-7pm

James McConnell Memorial Library (Sydney), 1-4:30pm Sunday

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

St. Andrew’s United Church (Coburg Road) 2-5:30pm

Alderney Gate, 10am-2pm

Cole Harbour Place, noon-7pm

Bedford Commons Plaza (outdoors), 11am-3pm

Bedford-Hammonds Plains Community Centre (Innovation Drive), noon-7pm

You can volunteer to work at the pop-up testing sites here or here. No medical experience is necessary.

You can also get PCR testing at the Nova Scotia Health labs by going here. Appointments can be made for the IWK, or for various locations in each of the health zones (appointments may not be available at each site).

Potential exposure advisories

Public Health only issues potential exposure advisories when they think they may not have been able to contact all close contacts at that locale. The large majority of potential exposure sites never make it onto a public advisory.

There were no potential COVID exposure advisories issued yesterday.

We’ve collected all the active advisories for potential COVID exposures on bus routes and flights here.

The updated potential COVID exposure advisory map is below; you can zoom in and click on the coronavirus icons to get information about each site.

Subscribe to the Halifax Examiner

The Halifax Examiner is an advertising-free, subscriber-supported news site. Your subscription makes this work possible.

We have many other subscription options available, or drop us a donation. Thanks!