For the second day in a row, Nova Scotia reports zero new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, Feb. 6

The Halifax Examiner is providing all COVID-19 coverage for free. Please help us continue this coverage by subscribing.

For the second day in a row, Nova Scotia is reporting zero new cases of COVID-19 today (Saturday, Feb. 6).

There are now just 7 known active cases in the province. One person is in hospital with the disease, and that person is in ICU.

The active cases are distributed as follows:

• 2 in the Halifax Peninsula / Chebucto Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 2 in the Dartmouth/ Southeastern Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 1 in the Bedford/ Sackville Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 1 in the Annapolis and Kings Community Health Network in the Western Zone

Nova Scotia Health labs conducted 1,353 tests yesterday.

Here are the new daily cases and seven-day rolling average (today at 0.6) since the start of the second wave (Oct. 1):

And here is the active caseload for the second wave:

The Halifax Examiner is an advertising-free, subscriber-supported news site. Your subscription makes this work possible; please subscribe.

Some people have asked that we additionally allow for one-time donations from readers, so we’ve created that opportunity, via the PayPal button below. We also accept e-transfers, cheques, and donations with your credit card; please contact iris “at” halifaxexaminer “dot” ca for details.

Thank you!