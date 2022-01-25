For the second day in a row, Nova Scotia reports 5 new COVID deaths on Tuesday, Jan. 25

Jump to sections in this article:

For the second day in a row, Nova Scotia is reporting that five people have died from COVID-19. The deceased are:

• a woman in her 70s in Central Zone

• a man in his 80s in Central Zone

• a man in his 80s in Central Zone

• a man in his 80s in Central Zone

• a woman in her 80s in Eastern Zone

In total, 138 Nova Scotians have died from COVID; 28 people have died from COVID since Dec. 3.

There are now now 92 people in hospital who were admitted because of COVID symptoms and who are still in COVID units, 15 of whom are in ICU. Those 92 range in age from 0 to 100 years old, and the average age is 68.

Additionally, there are:

• 92 people admitted to hospital for other reasons but who tested positive for COVID during the admissions screening or who were admitted for COVID but no longer require specialized care

• 120 people in hospital who contracted COVID in the hospital outbreaks

The 92 people now hospitalized because of COVID have the following vaccination status:

The vaccination status of those 94 is:

• 17 (18.5%) have had 3 doses

• 55 (59.8%) have had 2 doses but not 3

• 3 (3.3%) have had 1 dose

• 17 (18.5%) are unvaccinated

Note that only 9.1% of the population is unvaccinated

Additionally, the province announced 492 new cases of COVID-19 today. The new cases are people who received a positive PCR test result from a Nova Scotia Health lab; it does not include people who tested positive using a take-home rapid (antigen) test.

By Nova Scotia Health zone, the new cases break down as:

• 234 Central

• 62 Eastern

• 80 Northern

• 116 Western

Based on PCR testing, Public Health estimates that there are 4,250 active cases in the province; the actual number is undoubtedly much higher.

Long-term care outbreaks

There are two new outbreaks in long-term care facilities:

• Villa Acadienne (Meteghan) — 2 residents, 1 staff

• My Cape Breton Home for Seniors (Westmount) — 2 staff

Vaccination

Yesterday, 11,352 doses of vaccine were administered:

• 385 first doses

• 224 second doses

• 10,743 third doses

In total, 2,037,609 doses have been administered:

• 873,623 first doses

• 799,478 second doses

• 375,860 third doses

By the end of the day yesterday, 90.9% of the entire population have received at least one dose of vaccine:

• 7.6% with 1 dose only

• 44.5% with 2 doses but not 3

• 38.8% with 3 doses

Appointments for boosters are now open to people 30 and over for whom 168 days have passed since their second shot.

Vaccination appointments for people 5 years of age and older can be booked here.

People in rural areas who need transportation to a vaccination appointment should contact Rural Rides, which will get you there and back home for just $5. You need to book the ride 24 hours ahead of time.

There are many drop-in Pfizer vaccine clinics scheduled, several for kids five years old and older.

Testing

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 3,154 PCR tests yesterday, with a positivity rate of 15.6%.

If you test positive with a rapid (antigen) test, you are assumed to definitely have COVID, and you and your household are to self-isolate as required.

But take-home rapid testing kits are no longer widely available.

Pop-up testing has been scheduled for the following sites:

Tuesday

Halifax Central Library, noon-7pm

Alderney Gate, 4-6pm

Brooklyn Civic Centre, 11am-3pm Wednesday

Halifax Central Library, noon-7pm

Alderney Gate, 10am-2pm

Windsor Legion, 11am-3pm

Bridgetown Fire Hall, 11am-3pm

Cape North Fire Department (Drive-thru pick-up only, no swabbing), 1-3pm Thursday

Halifax Central Library, noon-7pm

Enfield Fire Hall, 11am-3pm

Annapolis Royal Legion, 11am-3pm

Port Hood Fire Hall, 11am-3pm Friday

Halifax Central Library, 11am-6pm

St. Peters Lions Club, 11am-3pm

Chester Basin Fire Dept, 11am-3pm Saturday

Halifax Central Library, noon-7pm

Alderney Gate, 10am-2pm

Glace Bay Legion, 11am-3pm Sunday

Halifax Central Library, noon-7pm

Louisbourg Volunteer Fire Department, 11am-3pm

You can volunteer to work at the pop-up testing sites here or here. No medical experience is necessary.

