For the second day in a row, Nova Scotia announces zero new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, July 15

For the second day in a row, Nova Scotia announced zero new cases of COVID-19 today (Thursday, July 15).

There are now 21 known active cases in the province; two people are in hospital with the disease, one of whom is in ICU. Six people are considered newly recovered.

Click here to see Nova Scotia’s reopening plan.

Here are the daily new case numbers and the seven-day rolling averages (today at 1.1) since March 28:

Here is the active caseload since March 28:

Vaccination

Yesterday, 21,226 doses of vaccine were administered. So far, 1,176,011 doses of vaccine have been administered; of those, 454,347 were second doses. As of end of day yesterday, 74.3% of the entire population has received at least one dose of vaccine. But Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang has said that figure doesn’t included 8,000 military personnel living in Nova Scotia who were vaccinated through the military’s program, and so the actual percentage for people having received at least on dose is now about 75%.

Through Sunday, anyone 18 years old and over can walk in without an appointment to the Dartmouth Community Vaccine Clinic at the spot next to Chapters at MicMac Mall to get a second dose, if 28 days has passed since their first dose. Hours are 9am-6pm; the vaccine is Moderna. A health card number and ID are needed at this site.

People 12 years old and older can book a vaccination appointment here.

People in rural areas who need transportation to a vaccine clinic should contact Rural Rides, which will get you there and back home for just $5. You need to book the ride 24 hours ahead of time.

Demographics

The active cases across the province are distributed as follows:

Central Zone

• 8 in the Halifax Peninsula/Chebucto Community Health Network

• 0 in the Dartmouth/Southeastern Community Health Network

• 3 in the Bedford/Sackville Community Health Network

• 0 in the Eastern Shore/Musquodoboit Community Health Network

• 0 in the West Hants Community Health Network

Total: 11

Eastern Zone

• 9 in the Cape Breton Community Health Network

• 1 in the Inverness, Victoria & Richmond Community Health Network

• 0 in the Antigonish & Guysborough Community Health Network

Total: 10

Northern Zone

• 0 in the Colchester/East Hants Community Health Network

• 0 in the Pictou Community Health Network

• 0 in the Cumberland Community Health Network

Total: 0

Western Zone

• 0 in the Annapolis and Kings Community Health Network

• 1 in the Lunenburg & Queens Community Health Network

• 0 in the Yarmouth, Shelburne & Digby Community Health Network

Total: 1

Testing

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 3,357 PCR tests yesterday. This does not include the antigen tests administered at the pop-up testing sites.

You do not need a health card to get tested.

Pop-up testing (antigen testing) is for asymptomatic people over 16 who have not been to the potential COVID exposure sites (see map below); results usually within 20 minutes. Pop-up testing has been scheduled for the following sites:

Thursday

Alderney Gate, 10am-2pm

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

Mount Uniacke Legion, 10am-3pm

Cole Harbour Legion, noon-7pm

James McConnell Memorial Library (Sydney), 1-5:30pm

Halifax Transit Lacewood Terminal (Public Health Mobile Unit), 9:30am-5:30pm Friday

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

Centennial Arena, 3-8pm

Cole Harbour Legion, noon-7pm

Woodside Ferry Terminal (Public Health Mobile Unit), 9:30am-5:30pm Saturday

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

Cole Harbour Place, noon-7pm

Bedford-Hammonds Plains Community Centre (Innovation Drive), noon-7pm

James McConnell Memorial Library (Sydney), 1-4:30pm

You can volunteer to work at the pop-up testing sites here or here. No medical experience is necessary.

You can also get PCR testing at the Nova Scotia Health labs by going here. Appointments can be made for the IWK, or for various locations in each of the health zones (appointments may not be available at each site).

Potential exposure advisories

Public Health only issues potential exposure advisories when they think they may not have been able to contact all close contacts at that locale. The large majority of potential exposure sites never make it onto a public advisory.

There were no potential COVID exposure advisories issued yesterday.

We’ve collected all the active advisories for potential COVID exposures on bus routes and flights here.

The updated potential COVID exposure advisory map is below; you can zoom in and click on the coronavirus icons to get information about each site.

