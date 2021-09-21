Federal election results in Nova Scotia: Liberals Jordan, Zann lose seats to Conservatives

Justin Trudeau’s federal Liberals had reason to be worried after the Progressive Conservatives took a majority in last month’s provincial election, losing two seats in Nova Scotia to the Conservatives in Monday’s federal election.

But they didn’t need to worry too much; the Liberals were still able to win the election, with CBC and Global News projecting a minority government just after midnight.

Two of the party’s now-former MPs won’t be part of that government. Cabinet minister Bernadette Jordan, who has faced criticism from both sides for her handling of the fishery dispute, lost her seat in South Shore-St. Margarets and Lenore Zann lost her seat in Cumberland-Colchester.

Here are summaries of the results for each Nova Scotia riding:

Liberal Mike Kelloway kept his seat in Cape Breton-Canso, with Conservative Fiona MacLeod coming in second.

In Central Nova, Sean Fraser kept his seat, beating Conservative candidate Steven Cotter.

Former provincial NDPer turned federal Liberal Lenore Zann lost her seat in Cumberland-Colchester to the Conservatives’ Stephen Ellis.

Darren Fisher held onto his seat in Dartmouth Cole-Harbour, taking more votes than the NDP challenger, Kevin Payne.

The Halifax riding was still too close to call just after midnight, with about 1,000 more votes counted for Liberal MP Andy Fillmore than former NDP MLA Lisa Roberts. Update: At about 12:50am, Fillmore was declared the winner.

In Halifax West, former provincial cabinet minister Lena Metlege Diab held onto former speaker Geoff Regan’s seat for the Liberals, making the move from Province House to the House of Commons. NDP candidate Jonathan Keith Roberts came in distant second.

The Liberals’ Kody Blois kept his seat in Kings Hants, with Conservative Mark Parent taking second.

Darrell Samson is headed back to Ottawa to represent Sackville-Preston-Chezzetcook for the Liberals. The runner-up was NDP candidate Jenna Chisholm.

Former Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan lost her seat in South Shore-St. Margarets to Conservative Rick Perkins, who lost to Jordan in 2019.

It looked close, but Liberal Jaime Battiste held onto his seat in Sydney-Victoria, beating former PC MLA Eddie Orrell, running for the Conservatives.

Conservative Chris d’Entremont kept his seat in West Nova, taking more votes than Liberal challenger Alxys Chamberlain.

Find full results by riding here.

