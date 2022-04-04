Halifax Examiner

An independent, adversarial news site in Halifax, NS

You are here: Home / Featured / Electrifying politics: NDP, Liberals to introduce bills that will change how Nova Scotia Power operates

Electrifying politics: NDP, Liberals to introduce bills that will change how Nova Scotia Power operates

By

What if…the Nova Scotia government acted to restrict profits at Nova Scotia Power and introduced a program to help low-income people pay their power bills?  What if… a portion of the power company’s earnings were tied to meeting performance standards for reliable service and reducing carbon emissions?  What if… a mechanism could be found so…

This content is for subscribers only.
Log In Subscribe

Commenting policy

All comments on the Halifax Examiner are subject to our commenting policy. You can view our commenting policy here.