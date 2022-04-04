Electrifying politics: NDP, Liberals to introduce bills that will change how Nova Scotia Power operates

Episode 72 of The Tideline, with Tara Thorne, is published.

Halifax’s reggae queen Jah’Mila is wasting no time getting back on stages around the province. This Friday and Saturday she’ll perform the works of her hero Nina Simone with Symphony Nova Scotia, a progression across the past few years of one-off SNS appearances into her own headlining show. She stops by to talk about her life growing up in Jamaica, how she became part of the Halifax scene, the way the pandemic has pushed her to look at her music career, and what she’ll be wearing on stage at the Cohn.

Listen to the episode here.

Check out some of the past episodes here.