Daily COVID-19 update: Three Northwood residents have died from the disease

The Nova Scotia Department of Health has announced that three residents of the Northwood continuing care home on Gottingen Street in Halifax have died from COVID-10. The brings the total number of deaths in Nova Scotia from the disease to seven.

As well, yesterday 43 more people tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 649. Eleven people are in hospital, five of whom are in ICU; 184 people have recovered.

There are now 458 active cases in Nova Scotia:

And the fatality rate has now soared to 3.7%:

