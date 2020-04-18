Daily COVID-19 update: Three Northwood residents have died from the disease

The Halifax Examiner is providing all COVID-19 coverage for free.
The Nova Scotia Department of Health has announced that three residents of the Northwood continuing care home on Gottingen Street in Halifax have died from COVID-10. The brings the total number of deaths in Nova Scotia from the disease to seven.
As well, yesterday 43 more people tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 649. Eleven people are in hospital, five of whom are in ICU; 184 people have recovered.
There are now 458 active cases in Nova Scotia:
And the fatality rate 1 has now soared to 3.7%:
Notes:
- of cases with resolution — that is, people have either recovered or died, so does not include those who are still sick ↩
