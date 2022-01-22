COVID in Nova Scotia, Jan. 22: 82 hospitalized, 502 new cases

Jump to sections in this article:

There are now now 82 people in hospital who were admitted because of COVID symptoms, 13 of whom are in ICU. Those 82 range in age from 23 to 100 years old, and the average age is 67.

Additionally, there are:

• 84 people admitted to hospital for other reasons but who tested positive for COVID during the admissions screening or who were admitted for COVID but no longer require specialized care

• 121 people in hospital who contracted COVID in the hospital outbreaks

Additionally, the province announced 502 new cases of COVID-19 today. The new cases are people who received a positive PCR test result from a Nova Scotia Health lab; it does not include people who tested positive using a take-home rapid (antigen) test.

By Nova Scotia Health zone, the new cases break down as:

• 219 Central

• 88 Eastern

• 59 Northern

• 136 Western

Vaccination

Vaccination data are not provided on weekends.

Appointments for boosters are now open to people 30 and over for whom 168 days have passed since their second shot.

Vaccination appointments for people 5 years of age and older can be booked here.

People in rural areas who need transportation to a vaccination appointment should contact Rural Rides, which will get you there and back home for just $5. You need to book the ride 24 hours ahead of time.

There are many drop-in Pfizer vaccine clinics scheduled, starting next week, several for kids five years old and older.

Testing

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 3,682 PCR tests yesterday, with a positivity rate of 13.6%.

If you test positive with a rapid (antigen) test, you are assumed to definitely have COVID, and you and your household are to self-isolate as required.

But take-home rapid testing kits are no longer widely available.

Pop-up testing has been scheduled for the following sites:

Saturday

Halifax Central Library, 11am-6pm

Alderney Gate, 10am-2pm

Glace Bay Legion, 11am-3pm Sunday

Halifax Central Library, 11am-6pm

Knights of Columbus (KOC) Hall (New Waterford), 11am-3pm Monday

Halifax Central Library, noon-7pm

Hubbards Lions Club, 11am-3pm

You can volunteer to work at the pop-up testing sites here or here. No medical experience is necessary.

