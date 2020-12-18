Combatting “Indian centralization”: the political history of Chief William Saulis

News

1. COVID-19 update

Six new cases of COVID-19 were announced in Nova Scotia yesterday (Thursday, Dec. 17).

Three of the cases are in Nova Scotia Health’s Central Zone — one is a close contact of a previously reported case, one is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada, and the third case is under investigation.

Two cases are in the Western Zone and are related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada.

The sixth case is in the Northern Zone and is a close contact of a previously reported case.

There are now 50 known active cases in the province. No one is currently in hospital with the disease.

Nova Scotia Health labs conducted 2,405 tests Wednesday.

Here are the new daily cases and seven-day rolling average since the start of the second wave (Oct. 1):

And here is the active caseload for the second wave:

Here is the possible exposure map:

2. COVID’s billion dollar price tag

“The Nova Scotia government is forecasting a deficit of $778.8 million for the 2020-21 fiscal year, a $74 million improvement from its forecast in July,” reports Jennifer Henderson:

A forecasted surplus of $55 million back in February has been wiped out by declining tax revenues and huge expenditures associated with COVID-19. … The government reports additional appropriations to 10 separate departments totalling $970 million — a record increase, according to the Department of Finance. Government is also increasing its authority to borrow by an additional $1 billion, for a total of $2.75 billion, increasing capacity to respond further should there be more fallout from the pandemic.

While they’re by no means the largest expense, two line items jumped out at me:

For fiscal year 2020-21 to date, increased RCMP costs paid for by Department of Justice are $3.7 million related to the mass shooting and $4.2 million related to violence tied to the ongoing fisheries dispute.

Click here to read “COVID-19 increased government spending by $1 billion this year.”

3. Cabinet briefs

Jennifer Henderson also attended yesterday’s post-cabinet scrum with government ministers, reporting that:

“A scaled down version” of the Eden Valley chicken plant where six employees tested positive for COVID-19 last week could re-open before the completion of the 14-day shutdown ordered by the province, according to Health Minister Leo Glavine.

Henderson also reports on the ongoing battle over the Yarmouth ferry and today’s virtual proroguing of the legislature.

Click here to read “Cabinet briefs: Eden Valley, more ferry tales, and politicizing public health measures.”

4. Food costs

“Canadians have decided to ditch the diets, eat more fruits and vegetables, dig into home gardening projects, and donate to food banks more frequently in 2021,” reports Yvette d’Entremont:

According to a new report published today by Dalhousie University, those are just a few of the food-related New Year’s resolutions Canadians have committed to as we prepare to kick 2020 to the curb.

Click here to read “How Canadians are shifting food practices to deal with higher costs.”

5. Downtown development

“Halifax’s design advisory committee has unanimously approved plans for the block including the historic Kenny-Dennis and Acadian Recorder buildings,” reports Zane Woodford:

The committee, tasked with approving downtown Halifax developments, met by teleconference Thursday afternoon to consider Dexel Developments’ proposal, designed by Fathom Studio, for the block bounded by Barrington, George and Granville streets.

Click here to read “Developer’s plans approved for historic downtown Halifax block.”

6. Dartmouth development

“A proposal for two 12-storey towers in Dartmouth will go to a public hearing despite a staff recommendation against the project,” reports Zane Woodford:

The municipality’s Harbour East Marine Drive Community Council met virtually Wednesday night and considered a development application for a site on Prince Albert Road, across the street from the Braemar Superstore.

Click here to read “Community council rejects staff recommendation, sends 12-storey Dartmouth development to public hearing.”

7. Bedford development

“A Halifax developer is asking the provincial utility and review board to overturn two community councils’ decisions to deny its application for more residential units in Bedford,” reports Zane Woodford:

Cresco Holdings Ltd. — the developer behind subdivisions like the Parks of West Bedford and the Ravines of Bedford South — applied to the municipality to add more residential space to its project on Hogan Court, in the Larry Uteck area on the west side of Highway 102.

Click here to read “Halifax developer appealing community council decisions to deny added apartments.”

8. SPCA sets up non-profit vet hospital

“The Nova Scotia SPCA [Thursday] announced the opening of the province’s first full service, not-for-profit veterinary facility and staff are already inundated with inquiries from potential clients,” reports Yvette d’Entremont:

The facility is being described as the first social enterprise hospital in Atlantic Canada.

Click here to read “SPCA opens not-for-profit veterinary hospital in Burnside.”

9. Risky play

“Tarps, boxes, empty wrapping paper rolls, logs, buckets, old tires, pots, pans, snow,” reports Yvette d’Entremont:

Those may not sound like typical kids toys, but Michelle Stone and Daniel Stevens want families to embrace these and other “loose parts” and allow their children to integrate them into unstructured, so-called “risky” play. The Dalhousie University researchers are embarking on a project with honours students to learn more about how the pandemic has impacted opportunities for Nova Scotia families to be active and support their children’s outdoor play. The hope is to also capture the voices and experiences of children during this time.

Click here to read “Risky play: the benefits of unscheduled and (somewhat) dangerous goofing around.”

10. Al-Rawi

“A former Halifax taxi driver has been handed a sentence of two years in prison for sexually assaulting a woman eight years ago,” reports Haley Ryan for the CBC:

Bassam Al-Rawi was found guilty in August of sexually assaulting the woman in his Bedford, N.S., apartment in the early hours of Dec. 15, 2012. Al-Rawi appeared Thursday in Nova Scotia Supreme Court for his sentencing, one day after his bid for a mistrial was rejected. Al-Rawi, dressed in a navy suit, did not address the court. In his decision, Justice Gerald Moir said he considered a pre-sentence report, the victim’s impact statement, doctor’s letters about Al-Rawi’s wife’s current pregnancy, and a letter from Al-Rawi’s wife about how the proceedings have impacted her.

Noticed

With the terribly tragic loss of the crew of the scallop boat Chief William Saulis, I can’t be the only one wondering who exactly the boat’s namesake was.

Chief Saulis is a central player in “Countering the “Kingsclear blunder”: Maliseet Resistance to the Kingsclear Relocation Plan, 1945-1949,” a paper written by Martha Walls, who is now a prof at Mount St. Vincent University.

The abstract of the article reads:

In the 1940s the federal government undertook schemes to relocate Native people in the Maritimes from smaller reserves to centralized settlements. Beginning in 1945 New Brunswick’s Maliseet were targeted with centralization, as Ottawa planned to relocate the people of the St. Mary’s, Woodstock, and Oromocto reserves to Kingsclear, northwest of Fredericton. New Brunswick centralization, however, failed in large part due to the actions of the Maliseet. By denouncing centralization publicly, by petitioning federal officials, and by reconstituting a Saint John River Valley Maliseet political collective, the Maliseet successfully stymied Ottawa’s New Brunswick centralization plan.

I was ignorant of these “centralization” aims. Walls enlightened me:

… the 1940s, more than any other decade, can be considered the era of relocation for Maritime Native people. The plan to create a centralized reserve at Kingsclear was just one of three planned relocation schemes for the Maritime provinces, all of which ultimately failed. Prior to the Kingsclear relocation plan, an Order in Council of 2 April 1942 authorized Ottawa to relocate Mi’kmaq living on Prince Edward Island to a single provincial reserve at Lennox Island and to move Nova Scotian Mi’kmaq to one of two sites: Shubenacadie on the mainland and Eskasoni on Cape Breton Island. The federal rationale in all three Maritime relocation plans was similar. The Indian Aaffairs Branch asserted that centralized communities would be more efficient and would facilitate greater Native self-sufficiency. Cost was also a major consideration. … The relocation of whole communities became a favoured means of “modernizing” them. Native communities were among these, but they were not the only ones. The year 1945, for example, also marked the first stirring of interest in relocating the neglected African-Canadian community at Africville, which was along Halifax’s Bedford Basin. Similarly, Toronto’s Regent Park public housing initiative was also born in the mid-1940s. In the case of the attempted centralizations of the Mi’kmaq and Maliseet, these “benevolent” aims of relocation meshed nicely with both the parsimony that had always been part of Indian policy and the longstanding practice of ousting Maritime Native people from their land.

In 1945, writes Walls, “Agency Inspector, Maritimes and Quebec, R.A. Hoey had advocated the centralization of the lower Saint John River Valley Maliseet to the Kingsclear reserve… Hoey confidently concluded his report on Kingsclear with the assertion ‘I do not feel that there would be much difficulty in obtaining the wholehearted co-operation of the Indians in support of a centralization project.'”

She continues:

Hoey could not have been more wrong. From the outset, Maliseet throughout the lower Saint John River Valley adamantly opposed the planned centralization scheme and they mobilized in the face of the threatened relocation to Kingsclear to make clear their opposition to the plan. Three chiefs in particular led the fight against centralization: Oromocto’s John S. Paul, Tobique’s William Saulis, and Woodstock’s Oliver Polchies. The Maliseet opposed centralization in three ways. First, using what can best be described as a public relations campaign, they denounced the plan and sought the support of non-Native New Brunswickers. Second, they conveyed their opposition directly to officials in Ottawa. Third, they launched an anti-centralization campaign within their own communities, reconstituting a Saint John River Valley collective that they called the Wulastook (or Wulustuk) Tribe. Using these tactics, the Maliseet ultimately succeeded in stymying Ottawa’s planned centralization.

In response to the Indigenous people’s resistance to the centralization plan, Parliament created a travelling Royal Commission to investigate. When it came to New Brunswick, Chief Saulis addressed the Commission:

The commission was, however, a far-from-perfect means of documenting Maliseet concerns about their communities and Indian administration in Canada. The fact that it traveled quickly and paused only briefly at specially selected stops offended the Maliseet. Indeed, when Chief William Saulis of the Tobique reserve addressed the commissioners on 1 November 1946, he reminded them that in order to give full hearing to the concerns of his community much more time should have been allotted for their visit. He explained “I have many witnesses to be heard. But as you do not have the time to hear them, you will have to believe me when I speak for them.” In addition, the committee did not mitigate cultural barriers such as language. This also impeded full disclosure and annoyed the Maliseet. Chief Saulis voiced his displeasure at the fact-finding process, arguing that he would have been better able to present his case in his own language: “Gentlemen, we cannot write out what we have to say. I am speaking your language, not my own. I could say much better what I have to say in my own language.”

The following year, Saulis again addressed the commission, and a New Brunswick anthropologist named Tappan Adney, who was what we would now call an native ally, commented with the unfortunate language of the time:

Of Chief William Saulis’s testimony before the commission, he wrote (with characteristic melodrama) that after the chief spoke “there was a silence from the Committee. They were profoundly impressed by the dignity and earnestness of the unlettered savage. At length the Committee said that they would accept his spoken word for fact.”

Adney really was an ally, and repeatedly pointed out that it wasn’t people like him (white allies), but rather the political organizing of the Indigenous people themselves that swayed political opinion and killed centralization.

Concludes Walls:

For his part, Tappan Adney, in a letter to an editor, remarked that “government cannot be unaware of the unanimous wishes of the Indians and at the same time allow this new policy of its Indian department to go right on into execution.” It seems he was right. Officials in Ottawa did not merely hear the Maliseet position on centralization – they were convinced by it. In Ottawa, Special Joint Committee member John R. MacNichol took up Maliseet concerns about the alleged coercion that was part of the centralization plan, compelling IAB Director Hoey to declare that there is no governmental authority for the department “to ask any body of Indians to remove from their present reserves.” Commissioners who traveled to the east were particularly convinced of the soundness of the Maliseet anti-centralization representations. In a radio address that was printed in the Hartland Observer, Special Joint Committee and Royal Commission member W. Garfield Case dismissed the viability of a centralization scheme, noting that “its apparent weakness is the idea of taking these Indians back into the hinterland so to speak, whereas we have already commented on the fact that they are making their greatest progress near the white settlements.” Tappan Adney recognized the importance of this statement and, in the margins beside his newspaper clipping of the article, he wrote, prophetically, “This cooks the goose of the Kingsclear blunder.”

