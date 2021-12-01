Children aged 5-11 start getting vaccinated; 35 new cases of COVID-19 announced on Wednesday, Dec. 1

Jump to sections in this article:

Overview of today’s cases

Vaccination

Demographics

Testing

Potential exposure advisories

Nova Scotia announced 35 new cases of COVID-19 today, Wednesday, December 1.

By Nova Scotia Health zone, the new cases break down as:

• 16 Northern

• 16 Central

• 3 Western

• 0 Eastern

Also, the province has imposed travel restrictions on children aged 11 and younger:

Effective immediately, there are restrictions on out-of-province travel for children age 11 and younger for the purposes of participating in sports or arts and culture events. Children age 11 and younger are also restricted from entering Nova Scotia for these activities.

There are now 203 known active cases in the province. Fifteen people are in hospital with the disease, eight of whom are in ICU. Thirty-one people are considered newly recovered, which means they are no longer contagious and not necessarily that they aren’t sick.

Vaccination

Children aged 5-11 started getting vaccinated at the IWK today; pharmacies start vaccinating them tomorrow.

Yesterday, 3,019 doses of vaccine were administered:

• 529 first doses

• 800 second doses

• 1,690 third doses

By end of day yesterday, 84.7% of the entire population (including young children) have received at least one dose of vaccine, and 81.5% have received at least two doses.

Vaccination appointments are now open for anyone 5 years old or older; you can book a vaccination appointment here.

People in rural areas who need transportation to a vaccination appointment should contact Rural Rides, which will get you there and back home for just $5. You need to book the ride 24 hours ahead of time.

Demographics

By age cohort, today’s new cases break down as:

• 11 are aged 0-11

• 3 are aged 12-19

• 10 are aged 20-39

• 8 are aged 40-59

• 2 are aged 60-79

• 0 are aged 80+

There is a case missing from that breakdown; I don’t know why.

The active cases across the province are distributed as follows:

Central Zone

• 52 in the Halifax Peninsula/Chebucto Community Health Network

• 9 in the Dartmouth/Southeastern Community Health Network

• 27 in the Bedford/Sackville Community Health Network

• 0 in the Eastern Shore/Musquodoboit Community Health Network

• 1 in the West Hants Community Health Network

• 6 not assigned to a Community Health Network

Total: 95

Eastern Zone

• 0 in the Cape Breton Community Health Network

• 0 in the Inverness, Victoria & Richmond Community Health Network

• 3 in the Antigonish & Guysborough Community Health Network

Total: 3

Northern Zone

• 36 in the Colchester/East Hants Community Health Network

• 39 in the Pictou Community Health Network

• 20 in the Cumberland Community Health Network

Total: 95

Western Zone

• 9 in the Annapolis and Kings Community Health Network

• 0 in the Lunenburg & Queens Community Health Network

• 1 in the Yarmouth, Shelburne & Digby Community Health Network

Total: 10

Testing

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 3,013 PCR tests yesterday. This does not include the antigen tests administered at the pop-up testing sites.

You do not need a health card to get tested.

Pop-up testing (antigen testing) is for asymptomatic people over 16 who have not been to the potential COVID exposure sites (see map below); results usually within 20 minutes. Pop-up testing has been scheduled for the following sites:

Wednesday

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

Alderney Gate, 10am-2pm

You can volunteer to work at the pop-up testing sites here or here. No medical experience is necessary.

You can also get PCR testing at the Nova Scotia Health labs by going here. Appointments can be made for the IWK, or for various locations in each of the health zones (appointments may not be available at each site).

Potential exposure advisories

Nova Scotia Health issued several potential COVID exposure advisories yesterday, and six new school exposures.

We’ve collected all the active advisories for potential COVID exposures on bus routes and flights here. I’ll be adding schools to the map tonight.

The updated potential COVID exposure advisory map is below; you can zoom in and click on the coronavirus icons to get information about each site.

