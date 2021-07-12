Canada’s first eugenics organization was in Halifax

News
1. Shelters
“The municipality has removed three of Halifax Mutual Aid’s shelters from parks days before its own stated deadline,” reports Zane Woodford:
The municipality removed the shelters on Friday — one from Crathorne Park on Jamieson Street in Dartmouth, one from Victoria Park on South Park Street, and one from Raymond Taavel Park at the corner of Inglis and Barrington streets.
2. Rankin’s impaired driving
“Watching Premier Iain Rankin score one own goal after another — and then, oh god, no, yet another — on his Liberal campaign last week was fascinating in a rubberneck, train wreck, don’t look now, not again, JUST PLEASE STOP IT kind of way,” writes Stephen Kimber:
By itself, Rankin’s unforced gaffes probably won’t — and shouldn’t — flip too many votes in the election everyone insists is barreling down on our summer. But they do contribute to a growing unease, a sense our premier isn’t quite ready for the job he so desperately wants to keep.
…
I’m guessing — hoping, for their sakes — Rankin’s inner circle weren’t responsible for strategically leaking his bad news last week. But they, and Rankin himself, are certainly culpable for what happened after that.
3. Long-term care
“On Friday, Premier Iain Rankin announced plans to spend $96.5 million to renovate 17 long-term care facilities across the province and add 264 new nursing home beds in the long-term care homes in Nova Scotia Health’s Central Zone around Halifax,” reports Jennifer Henderson:
A single tender will go out in August for the new long-term care beds, which will cost $29.9 million, and another 236 beds previously announced last January for the Halifax area. The new beds are anticipated to come onstream two to three years from now.
Meanwhile, officials with the Department of Health and Wellness, who were at the technical briefing in Halifax that took place before the premier’s announcement at a nursing home in Glace Bay, said they predict it will take at least five years before renovations are complete at the 17 other facilities. Renovations will include replacing shared bathrooms and adding more single rooms.
4. COVID
There were six new cases of COVID-19 announced over the weekend (one Friday, one Saturday, four Sunday).
Premier Iain Rankin and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang have scheduled a briefing for 3pm today. I’ll be following along on my Twitter feed.
