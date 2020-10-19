Can we have a fuller conversation about racism?

News

1. Arrests in violent attacks

The RCMP announced two arrests over the weekend related to the violence in Southwest Nova Scotia. The first arrest was related to the attack on Chief Michael Sack:

RCMP charge man with assault of Chief Sack October 17, 2020, New Edinburgh, Nova Scotia…Meteghan RCMP have laid charges in relation to the assault of Chief Michael Sack that occurred on Wednesday October 14, in New Edinburgh. RCMP have charged 46-year-old, Chris Gerald Melanson, of Digby County with Assault. Melanson was arrested yesterday evening, October 16, and has been released from custody on conditions. He is scheduled to appear in Digby Provincial Court December 21 at 9:30 a.m. The investigation is ongoing. The Nova Scotia RCMP will continue to take steps to ensure that those who unlawfully interfere with or threaten the safety of any person or property may be held accountable in accordance with the laws of Canada.

The second arrest was related to Tuesday’s burning of a van at the lobster pound that was later itself burned to the ground on Friday:

RCMP charge man as a result of vehicle fire in New Edinburgh October 18, 2020, New Edinburgh, Nova Scotia…Meteghan RCMP have laid charges in relation to a vehicle fire that occurred on Tuesday October 13, 2020. On October 13, Meteghan RCMP were called to a disturbance outside a lobster pound in New Edinburgh. While on scene, police extinguished a vehicle that was on fire and heavily damaged. The RCMP began the investigation and have charged 31-year-old, Michael Burton Nickerson, of Yarmouth County with Arson – Damage to Property. Nickerson was arrested yesterday afternoon, October 17. He has been released from custody on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Digby Provincial Court December 21 at 9:30 a.m. The RCMP has a significant presence in the Meteghan area, including general duty officers from several local detachments; officers from across the division and RCMP in Prince Edward Island with specialized training in de-escalation and crowd control. Our Division Liaison Team is also fully engaged in the area, continuing their work to build and maintain relationships among those involved. The investigation is ongoing. The Nova Scotia RCMP will continue to take steps to ensure that those who unlawfully interfere with or threaten the safety of any person or property may be held accountable in accordance with the laws of Canada.

2. Reactions

“About a thousand people gathered in Grand Parade on Sunday, singing, drumming and voicing their support for Indigenous harvesters on Nova Scotia’s southwestern shore, who are exercising their right to fish — outside the commercial season,” reports Elizabeth McSheffrey for Global News:

It’s an assertion of treaty, constitution and court-protected rights that has cost Sipekne’katik fishers dearly since their launch of a moderate livelihood fishery in mid-September. This week, they were the target of assault, arson, vandalism, threats and intimidation.

“Four cabinet ministers and the NDP have requested an emergency debate in the House of Commons over a treaty dispute between commercial fishermen and Mi’kmaq fishers,” reports the Canadian Press this morning:

Fisheries and Oceans Minister Bernadette Jordan says parliamentarians should have the opportunity to voice their concerns about the violence that’s erupted over the dispute about Mi’kmaq treaty rights to fish for a “moderate living.” She and three other ministers — Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller, Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett and Public Safety Minister Bill Blair — requested the debate in a letter to the House Speaker last night.

“There is no excuse — period, full stop — for the violence and vandalism currently taking place in southwest Nova Scotia,” writes Stephen Kimber:

That said, the crisis there — and the tangled, troubled history behind it — is far more complex, nuanced and slippery than any simple hashtag-RACISM tweet can ever capture.

Click here to read “Troubled Waters.”

Kimber is getting a bit of push-back on this, with some people saying the second sentence contradicts the first, or that he really is excusing racism.

Readers can decide for themselves whether Kimber expressed it inelegantly. For myself, I think context does indeed matter, if only so we can better understand how, why, and when racism is expressed, and perhaps so we can learn how to respond to it.

There’s a view that “racism” is merely and only the direct active violence and discrimination of one individual against another.

Take, for example, when Const. Kenneth O’Brien said “I am not a racist person,”and that “race was not a factor” in the arrest of Adam LeRue. I don’t have enough information to say one way or the other whether the arrest was warranted, and I have no reason to think O’Brien doesn’t believe what he said, but my first reaction to O’Brien’s statement was “that’s ridiculous.”

That’s because I know racism is embedded in myself. How could it not be? I grew up in a starkly segregated community that grew out of slavery and Jim Crow, and that just a few years before I was born shuttered its public schools rather than integrate them. Racist attitudes were expressed openly, but even when not, they were part of the fabric of everyday life — from the neighbourhoods we lived in, to how schools were run, to what were considered the “good” and “bad” parts of town, to who got hired into what jobs and what was expected of them, to how sports leagues were organized, which children played with each other, and on and on and on. Literally everything was to some degree an expression of racism. I’m no genius, but I’m smart enough to realize that that racism influenced how I think and react. It’s not enough, or even true, for me to say, “I’m not racist.” Rather, I have to say, “this terrible legacy has infected me, and I have to actively work to counter it, and even then I’ll probably often fail.”

Anti-indigenous racism in Nova Scotia has its own history, is embedded in society in particular ways, and expresses itself distinctly. But there’s no getting around it: by virtue of, well, conquest, the entire society is deeply — systemically — racist.

Understand that racism is the economy. English Canada was built on the enslavement of millions of people. While the bulk of that slavery happened south of here, the North American imperial enterprise as a whole was funded by slavery. Were there not slavery, there’d be no empire, and therefore no Canada. And the conquest of Canada necessarily meant othering Indigenous peoples and considering them a lesser kind of humanity in order to justify taking their land and destroying their cultures and economies. The entire Canadian enterprise was and is racist. You can’t separate the two because they are one and the same.

Likewise, the Nova Scotia economy is dependent in large part on the export of lobster — it’s responsible for something like a quarter of the GDP. Back when people travelled for business, our premier regularly flew to China to shill the lobster industry, with great success. Those of us working in Halifax very much benefit from the sale of lobster, and to the degree that the industry is racist, so are our jobs and our own livelihoods.

But what do we do with that? Of course acts of violence should be condemned and the protagonists arrested, but I don’t think it gets us very far to say “those people over there are racists and bad and we people over here are not racist and so are therefore good.”

In my university days, we pretend radicals spent a lot of time trying to understand where blue collar working people were coming from. It was taken for granted that capitalists purposefully and consciously stoked racism in order to divide the workforce to better control workers. It’s a bit more complicated than that, I now realize, but there’s truth to it. And just as well, there is no doubt a corporate agenda at play in stoking the racism in the lobster fishery. (See Linda Pannozzo and Joan Baxter’s three–part series on the lobster fishery for an in-depth discussion of that.)

There’s a game American liberals and leftists are playing right now, with regard to Trump supporters: are they economically threatened or simply racists? It’s a stupid question, for a lot of reasons. To begin with, plenty of quite wealthy people are Trump supporters. But more to the point, separating out the economy and racism is pretending that the economy itself is not racist. Every bit of the economy is racist. Racism is embedded in everything.

In terms of the lobster fishery, it seems to me that the relatively (relative to the enormous and growing overall catch) tiny pursuit of a “moderate livelihood” for Indigenous fishermen can be easily worked out so that everyone is satisfied. But racism? Man, that’s going to take more work than we’re prepared for, I fear.

3. Women take half of Halifax council seats

“Just two years after guys named Steve outnumbered women on regional council, Haligonians have opted for near gender parity,” reported Zane Woodford late Saturday night:

At least seven women were elected to serve as councillors in Halifax Regional Municipality for the next four years, according to unofficial election results tallied Saturday night.

Click here to read “Women win big in Halifax election, full unofficial results delayed in some districts.”

One of the delayed election results was for District 11, but on Sunday unofficial results were in, and Patty Cuttell came up victorious. Again, Woodford:

Patty Cuttell is the unofficial winner in District 11 — Spryfield-Sambro Loop-Prospect Road, beating runner-up Bruce Holland by just 28 votes.

Click here to read “Following delay in Halifax election results, Patty Cuttell unofficially wins District 11 by 28 votes.”

So, unless a recount reverses Cuttell’s victory, fully half of the council seats will be occupied by women, which is a long-overdue and astonishing reversal of fortune.

I’ve long argued that reducing the size of council from 23 to 16 seats — and therefore increasing the size of each district — favoured the “traditional” white male incumbent candidates with connections to the business community, and that seemed self-evident as the percentage of women decreased every election since.

Until now. Suddenly, we not only have half the seats occupied by women, but two by Black people (Iona Stoddard and Lindell Smith, who was reelected), and on top of that, two incumbents (Richard Zurawski and Steve Streatch) were defeated, a very unusual occurrence.

I don’t have a theory for what happened. Maybe the pandemic and/or electronic voting (which I’ve long opposed) have an unexpected (by me) democratizing effect. I’ll think about it more. I’m happy to be wrong about stuff, and can revise my stands on these issues.

But for now, I’m going to go with the best and simplest explanation: the winning candidates ran good campaigns and appealed most to voters. That’s how it’s supposed to work.

Oh, incidentally, another woman, Amanda McDougal, defeated incumbent Cape Breton Regional Municipality Mayor Cecil Clarke.

4. Nursing homes

“For the first time in Nova Scotia, two eldercare advocacy groups have joined forces with unionized healthcare workers to push the provincial government to address chronic labour shortages and underfunding affecting thousands of seniors requiring nursing home care,” reports Jennifer Henderson.

Click here to read “Eldercare advocacy groups and unions join forces to press for more nursing home funding.”

5. COVID-19

There were four new cases of COVID-19 announced in Nova Scotia over the weekend. All four are in Nova Scotia Health’s Central Zone (basically, HRM and Windsor), and all four people self-isolated as required. There are now six known active cases of the disease in the province, but thankfully none of the people are in hospital (the one person who was in ICU for over three weeks is no longer in hospital, and that person’s case is considered resolved).

Related to the new cases, Nova Scotia Health has issued four advisories about potential exposure, three of which are flights into the airport, and one which is a cab from the airport, as follows:

Air Canada flight 610 on October 12 from Toronto to Halifax. It departed Toronto at 2:10 pm. Passengers in rows 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16 seats D, E, F are more likely to have had close contact. Passengers in these seats are asked to self-isolate as required, monitor for symptoms and call 811 for advice. Air Canada flight 604 on October 12 from Toronto to Halifax. It departed Toronto at 8 am. Passengers in rows 27, 28, 29, 30 seats A, B and C are more likely to have had close contact. Passengers in these seats are asked to continue to self-isolate as required, monitor for symptoms and call 811 for advice. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on these flights may develop symptoms up to, and including, October 26. Those present on these flights but not in the identified rows and seats should continue to self-isolate as required and self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 until October 26. … The advisory is related to an individual(s) who accessed a cab departing the Halifax International Airport on October 12 between 5-6 pm, travelling to a residence in Halifax. The advisory is being issued out of an abundance of caution. In addition, Nova Scotia Health is directly contacting anyone else known to be a close contact of the person(s) confirmed to have COVID-19. It is anticipated that anyone exposed may develop symptoms up to and including October 26, 2020. … Air Canada flight 604 on October 15 from Toronto to Halifax. It departed Toronto at 8 am. Passengers in rows 21-27 seats D, E and F are more likely to have had close contact. Passengers in these seats are asked to continue to self-isolate as required, monitor for symptoms and call 811 for advice. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on these flights may develop symptoms up to, and including, October 29. Those present on these flights but not in the identified rows and seats should continue to self-isolate as required and self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 until October 26.

Evidently, as more cases appear in the rest of Canada, we’re getting more travellers into the Atlantic Bubble with the disease. That’s to be expected, but so far those travellers are self-isolating and appear not to be contributing to further spread. The system is working as designed.

Noticed

“A team of nonscientists may have inadvertently confirmed the most important finding in Great Lakes archaeology in at least a decade,” reports Keith Matheny for the Detroit Free Press:

The group, made up mostly of Native American tribal citizens, utilized a remote-operated underwater vehicle in the Straits of Mackinac to take a look at Enbridge’s Line 5 oil and natural gas pipelines on the lake bottom. But among the things they found were stones they say appear arranged in circular and linear patterns on the lake floor. If that was done by the hands of humans, it occurred when the Straits area was last above water — near the end of the last Ice Age, about 10,000 years ago. “We didn’t expect to find this — it was really just amazing,” said Andrea Pierce, a 56-year-old Ypsilanti resident and citizen of the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians, who was one of four women who drove the project to inspect the Straits bottom. “My question is, who knew they were there?” The finding seems to correlate with a University of Michigan archaeologist’s 2009 discovery of similar stone formations under water in Lake Huron, near Alpena, also believed from an ancient, Ice Age-era culture. That professor, John O’Shea, told state officials in February that a consultant, hired by Enbridge to explore the area of its proposed Straits tunnel pipeline project, relayed to O’Shea that he had seen similar rock formations in the Straits.

The entire article is worth reading; it’s a fascinating look at the history and politics of the Enbridge pipelines, and how native people and others came together in an unlikely endeavour to inspect the pipelines.

I recall as a child learning about one of the oldest English settlements in Virginia Beach that had been consumed by the Lynnhaven River; even in the 18th century people would swim in the water and “read” the submerged tombstones with their toes. So people have been curious about things under water for a long time.

Underwater archeology started in earnest with the invention of SCUBA gear in the 20th century, but for a long time focused primarily on finding shipwrecks. More recently, however, archaeologists have realized that there’s a wealth of sites worth exploring, as the last 10,000 years or so has seen sea levels rise, submerging lots of what used to be oceanfront and waterfront human habitations.

There’s probably much to be explored right here in the Halifax area.

