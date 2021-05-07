Bad COVID news all around: 1 more death, a record 227 new cases, 200 more positive cases in waiting, and more restrictions on the border and retail

The Halifax Examiner is providing all COVID-19 coverage for free. Please help us continue this coverage by subscribing.

Jump to sections in this article:

Overview

New restrictions

Demographics

Testing

Vaccination

Schools

Potential exposure advisories



It’s bad news all around on the COVID front in Nova Scotia.

A woman in her 70s has died from the disease at her home in the Halifax area. She is the fourth Nova Scotian to die from COVID since January.

And, it’s yet another record day of new cases of COVID-19 announced — 227 today (Friday, May 7). Worse still, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang said today that there are about 200 additional positive cases that have not yet been entered into the province’s computer system.

“I need to be honest with you,” said Strang at today’s COVID briefing. “The volume of cases has exceeded the capacity of Public Health. We’ve asked you to get tested, thousands of you came out, thank you, and we identified hundreds of people with covid more than we anticipated. The volume caused a back-up in testing at the lab, which has been cleared. But now there are a large number of positive cases that Public Health has not yet been able to contact or begin an investigation on. As these cases do get investigated and entered into Panorama, our information system, they will be reported in our daily numbers. But because of this, I expect our cases to remain high for a number of days while we work through this process.”

“I anticipate seeing the numbers starting to trend downward as we get through next week,” added Strang later in the briefing — but of course, that’s very close to what he said last Friday, April 30:

I’m fully confident that as we get into next week, we will start to see things trend downward.

Case numbers have skyrocketed since then. That’s not to fault Strang, but rather to show that even he did not expect the magnitude of the current outbreak.

Of today’s newly announced cases, 202 are in Nova Scotia Health’s Central Zone, 14 are in the Eastern Zone, nine are in the Northern Zone, and two are in the Western Zone.

Because the numbers are so large, Public Health is no longer able to provide the cause of cases (i.e., travel related, close contacts, etc.) by the time the release comes out.

There are now 1,464 known active cases in the province. Fifty people are in hospital with the disease, and nine of those are in ICU.

Here are the daily new case numbers and the seven-day rolling averages (today at 166) for the current outbreak, dating from March 28, the last day Nova Scotia had zero new daily cases:

And here’s the graph of daily new cases and the seven-day rolling average since the start of the second wave (Oct. 1):

Here’s the graph of daily new case numbers from the start of the pandemic in March 2020:

Here is the active caseload for the current outbreak:

Here is the active caseload since the start of the second wave on Oct. 1:

And here is the active caseload from the start of the pandemic in March 2020:

New restrictions

“Our situation is critical, especially in the Halifax area,” said Strang at today’s COVID briefing. “It’s clear that there is no way we will have the current outbreak controlled in a couple of weeks. Province-wide restrictions for the month of May will help us with the outbreak in the Halifax area. And they will also help limit or slow spread in other communities.”

To that end, new sets of restrictions are being implemented, as follows:

• Schools: all public and private schools will remain closed to students until at least the end of May.

• Border restrictions: effective Monday, May 10 at 8am, and in effect until the end of May, the previous restriction on non-essential travel is continued and extended as follows:

— the border is closed to anyone planning to move here;

— the border is closed to people coming from PEI and Newfoundland & Labrador

— there are no exceptions for funerals, although some exceptions will be given for immediate family of someone about to die

— those allowed to enter the province are: • permanent residents (including snowbirds) returning to Nova Scotia

• people who work outside the province

• post-secondary students returning home or coming here to attend school, but their parents are no longer allowed to pick them up from out of province or drop them off here

• people with child custody arrangements cross-border

• people who are exempted (for example, long-haul truck drivers, airline crew, first responders, people needing essential health services), but they still must follow specific protocols

• people who cross the border with New Brunswick for work, study, or child care

• Rotational workers: no longer have a modified self-isolation; they must quarantine for an entire 14 days away from other people in their households.

• Retail: effective tomorrow (Saturday, May 8) at 8am, the only stores that can be open are those “that primarily offer products and services that are essential to the life, health or personal safety of people and animals can continue to provide limited in-person service only to a maximum of 25% of the store capacity in order to limit the number of people inside the store.” Essential product categories are:

food

pharmaceutical products, medicine and medical devices

personal hygiene products

cleaning products

baby and child products

gas stations and garages

computer and cellphone service and repair

electronic and office supplies

hardware supplies and home appliances

pet and animal supplies

gardening supplies

workplace safety supplies

automobile purchases (by appointment only)

laundromats

Demographics

Today’s newly reported 227 cases are in the following demographics:

• 69 aged 19 or younger (27 girls or women, 42 boys or men)

• 80 aged 20-39 (44 women, 36 men)

• 57 aged 40-59 (27 women, 30 men)

• 19 aged 60-79 (10 women, 9 men)

• 2 aged 80 or over (a woman and a man)

The active cases are distributed as follows:

• 443 in the Halifax Peninsula/Chebucto Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 524 in the Dartmouth/Southeastern Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 130 in the Bedford/Sackville Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 36 in the Eastern Shore/Musquodoboit Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 6 is in the West Hants Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 86 in the Cape Breton Community Health Network in the Eastern Zone

• 19 in the Inverness, Victoria & Richmond Community Health Network in the Eastern Zone

• 4 in the Antigonish & Guysborough Community Health Network in the Eastern Zone

• 19 in the Colchester/East Hants Community Health Network in the Northern Zone

• 7 in the Pictou Community Health Network in the Northern Zone

• 3 in the Cumberland Community Health Network in the Northern Zone

• 17 in the Annapolis and Kings Community Health Network in the Western Zone

• 19 in the Lunenburg & Queens Community Health Network in the Western Zone

• 8 in the Yarmouth, Shelburne & Digby Community Health Network in the Western Zone

Eighty-nine cases are not assigned to a Community Health Network, but they are in the Central Zone.

Testing

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 7,816 tests yesterday. This figure does not include the tests taken at the various pop-up testing sites.

There is now some asymptomatic testing at the PCR testing testing centres in the Halifax area, but as I understand it, even there they are given the antigen tests. For the next few days, the only people elsewhere in the province who should be booking PCR tests are the following:

anyone with symptoms

anyone who has been notified that they are a close contact of a known case

anyone who has been at an exposure location

anyone who has travelled outside Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Everyone not in those categories or in the Halifax area should instead go to a rapid-testing pop-up site.

You do not need a health card to get tested.

Pop-up testing (antigen testing) is for asymptomatic people over 16 who have not been to the potential COVID exposure sites (see map below); results usually within 20 minutes. Pop-up testing has been scheduled for the following sites:

Friday

Alderney Gate Public Library, noon-7pm

John Martin School (Dartmouth), noon-7pm

Halifax Central Library, noon-7pm

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

St Andrews Community Centre (Halifax), noon-7pm

Keshen Goodman Library, noon-7pm

Centre 200 (Sydney), 3-7pm

Tancook Recreation Centre, Big Tancook Island, 12:45-5:30pm Saturday

Alderney Gate Public Library, noon-7pm

John Martin School (Dartmouth), noon-7pm

Halifax Central Library, noon-7pm

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

St Andrews Community Centre (Halifax), noon-7pm

Keshen Goodman Library, noon-7pm Sunday

Alderney Gate Public Library, noon-7pm

John Martin School (Dartmouth), noon-7pm

Halifax Central Library, noon-7pm

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

St Andrews Community Centre (Halifax), noon-7pm

Keshen Goodman Library, noon-7pm

You can volunteer to work at the pop-up testing sites here. No medical experience is necessary.

Those who fall into the categories that require PCR testing can get tests at the Public Health Mobile Units or the Nova Scotia Health labs.

Public Health Mobile Units are available only for pre-booked appointments for PCR tests for people of all ages (results within three days). There are currently no mobile units scheduled.

You can also get PCR testing at the Nova Scotia Health labs by going here. Appointments can be made for the IWK, or for various locations in the health zones (appointments may not be available at each site):

Central Zone

Bayers Lake (41 Washmill Lake Drive)

Burnside/Dartmouth Crossing (77 Finnian Row)

Canada Games Centre

Dartmouth General Hospital Drive-Thru (No Taxis)

Eastern Shore Memorial Hospital

Mayflower Curling Club

Musquodoboit Valley Memorial Hospital

Saint Mary’s University (Homburg Centre)

Twin Oaks Memorial Hospital (Musquodoboit Harbour)

Zatzman Sportsplex

Northern Zone

Colchester Legion Stadium (14 Lorne Street, Truro)

Truro (625 Abenaki Road, with drive-thru at 600 Abenaki Road)

Truro Farmers Market Drive-Thru testing

Amherst (34 Prince Arthur Street)

Pictou County Assessment Center (678 East River Rd, New Glasgow)

Eastern Zone

Antigonish Market Square

Buchanan Memorial Community Health Centre (Neils Harbour)

Eastern Memorial Hospital (Canso)

Grand Lake Road Fire Hall (Sydney)

Inverness Consolidated Memorial Hospital

Membertou Entertainment Centre

Northside General Hospital (North Sydney)

Sacred Heart Community Health Centre (Cheticamp)

Strait Richmond Hospital (Evanston)

Victoria County Memorial Hosptial (Baddeck)

Western Zone

Acadia Festival Theatre

Acadia University Club

Berwick Firehall

Digby Station (7 Birch Street)

Liverpool PAC (157 School Street)

Roseway Hospital (Shelburne)

South Shore Assessment Centre (215 Dominion Road, Bridgewater)

Yarmouth Mariners Centre

Yarmouth Visitor Information Centre (228 Main Street)

Vaccination

Yesterday, 9,695 doses of vaccine were administered. So far, a total of 356,978 have been administered; of those, 37,630 have been second doses.

This morning, the booking opened for people 45 and over for Pfizer and Moderna vaccine appointments. People who are from 40 to 54 can book an appointment for the AstraZeneca. You can book an appointment here.

Schools

The current status of schools:

All schools in the province are closed through May 31.

Potential exposure advisories

Last night, Public Health issued the following list of potential COVID exposure advisories (the release also contained a couple of corrections from previous releases; I’ve updated the potential exposure map to reflect those corrections):

Anyone who worked at or visited the following locations on the specified dates and times should visit covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/ to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms. You can also call 811 if you don’t have online access or if you have other symptoms that concern you. Regardless of whether or not you have COVID-19 symptoms, those on the following bus on the named dates and times for at least 15 minutes are required to self-isolate while waiting for their test result. If you get a negative result, you do not need to keep self-isolating. If you get a positive result, you will be contacted by Public Health about what to do next. Maritime Bus on May 2 from the Halifax Airport (glass bus shelter located to the right of the Arrivals exit, beyond the hotel shuttles) to the Circle K at 565 George Street in Sydney. The bus departed the Airport at 3:45 p.m. and arrived in Sydney at 9:10 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 16. Regardless of whether or not you have COVID-19 symptoms, any passengers who were on the following transit routes for at least 15 minutes on the named dates and times are required to self-isolate while waiting for their test result. If you get a negative result, you do not need to keep self-isolating. If you get a positive result, you will be contacted by Public Health about what to do next. Route 90 (Larry Uteck) travelling from the corner of Robie and Quinpool to the corner of Flamingo Drive and Bedford Highway on May 1 between 5:40 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 15.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 15. Route 90 (Larry Uteck) travelling from the corner of Flamingo Drive and Bedford Highway to the corner of Robie and Quinpool on May 1 between 2:00 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 15.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 15. Route 3 (Crosstown) travelling from the corner of North Street and Oxford Street to Wyse Road on May 4 between 10:30 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 18.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 18. Route 1 (Spring Garden) travelling from the Bridge Terminal (near Wyse Road) to the corner of Allan Street and Oxford Street on May 4 between 12:00 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 18.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 18. Route 4 (Universities) travelling from the Lacewood Terminal to the corner of Windsor Street and Hood Street on April 26 between 2:45 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 10.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 10. Route 4 (Universities) travelling from the Lacewood Terminal to the corner of Windsor Street and Hood Street on April 27 between 2:45 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 11. Anyone who was on the following flights in the specified rows and seats should visit https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms. You can also call 811 if you don’t have online access or if you have other symptoms that concern you. Air Canada 8780 travelling on April 30 from Montreal (8:09 a.m.) to Halifax (10:17 a.m.). Passengers in rows 18-24, seats A, C and D are asked to immediately visit https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms. All other passengers on this flight should continue to self-isolate as required and monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on this flight on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 14. Air Canada 7560 travelling on May 1 from Montreal (7:10 p.m.) to Halifax (9:35 p.m.). Passengers in rows 5-11, seats C, D and F are asked to immediately visit https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms. All other passengers on this flight should continue to self-isolate as required and monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on this flight on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 14. WestJet 232 travelling on April 30 from Calgary (9:33 a.m.) to Halifax (5:16 p.m.). Passengers in rows 7-13, seats A, B, C, and D are asked to immediately visit https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms. All other passengers on this flight should continue to self-isolate as required and monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on this flight on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 14. WestJet 3346 travelling on May 2 from Toronto (9:07 a.m.) to Halifax (12:18 p.m.). Passengers in rows 13-19, seats C, D and F are asked to immediately visit https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms. All other passengers on this flight should continue to self-isolate as required and monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on this flight on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 16.

I’ve collected all the active advisories for potential COVID exposures on bus routes and flights here.

The updated potential COVID exposure advisory map is below; you can click on the icons to get information about each site. Note: in HRM, potential exposure sites that are considered low-risk for transmission are no longer subject to advisories; that’s because everyone in HRM is encouraged to get tested, whether they were at a potential exposure site or not.

With files from Jennifer Henderson.

The Halifax Examiner is an advertising-free, subscriber-supported news site. Your subscription makes this work possible; please subscribe.

Some people have asked that we additionally allow for one-time donations from readers, so we’ve created that opportunity, via the PayPal button below. We also accept e-transfers, cheques, and donations with your credit card; please contact iris “at” halifaxexaminer “dot” ca for details.

Thank you!