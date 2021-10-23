Halifax Examiner

Atlantic Mining NS in court on environmental charges for the seventh time

Company again failed to enter a plea on the charges laid back in September 2020.

By

Atlantic Mining Nova Scotia which operates Nova Scotia’s first — and so far only — open pit gold mine at Moose River appeared on Friday in provincial court for the seventh time this year on 32 environmental charges laid under the Nova Scotia Environment Act . Once again, Atlantic Mining NS failed to enter a…

