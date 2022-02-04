Provincial court judge Alana Murphy has reserved decision on whether Atlantic Mining NS Inc., which does business in Nova Scotia as Atlantic Gold, should pay a total of $250,000 in fines and contributions for failing to comply with federal and provincial environmental regulations at its open-pit Touquoy gold mine at Moose River, an hour’s drive…
Atlantic Gold pleads guilty to environmental charges; prosecutors propose slap-on-the-wrist fines
About Jennifer Henderson
Jennifer Henderson is a freelance journalist and retired CBC News reporter. email: [email protected]