Apply for Fiona relief funding here

The online application forms to receive Fiona relief funding from the provincial government are now available, here.

The application for $100 for food spoilage for those households that were without power for 48 hours is not difficult — it is not tied to insurance, and there is no need to show proof or provide documentation just sign the affidavit (but if you lie, there could be consequences), here.

The up-to-$250 for tree removal is likewise not onerous, but you have to keep your receipts; apply here.

The $150 to people receiving income assistance will be processed automatically; there is no need to apply.

Seniors already receiving the Seniors Care Grant, can get an additional $250 (up to $500 per household), plus a one-time Home Heating Grant of $250. Apply here.

Residential property owners and tenants can apply for up to $200,000 in uninsured damages. You will need insurance information and other documentation. Apply here.

People can also find the same application forms at MLA offices.