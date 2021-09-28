Another man in Nova Scotia has died from COVID-10; 32 new cases announced on Tuesday, September 28

Jump to sections in this article:

Overview

Vaccination

Demographics

Testing

Potential exposure advisories



A man in his 70s has died from COVID-19. He lived in Nova Scotia Health’s Northern Zone, and is the 97th Nova Scotian to die from the disease.

Additionally, Nova Scotia announced 32 new cases of COVID-19 today, Tuesday, September 28.

By Nova Scotia Health zone, the new cases are:

• 27 Central Zone

• 2 Eastern Zone

• 3 Northern Zone

Due to the large number of new cases under investigation, the Dept. of Health is no longer providing details about mode of transmission (i.e., travel, close contact, or under investigation). The department similarly stopped reporting mode of transmission during the third wave.

The department repeated that “there are signs of community spread among those in Central Zone aged 20 to 40 who are unvaccinated and participating in social activities.”

There are now 205 known active cases in the province. Thirteen people are in hospital with the disease, one of whom is in ICU. Twenty-eight people are considered newly recovered, which means they are no longer contagious and not necessarily that they aren’t sick.

Vaccination

Yesterday, 2,594 doses of vaccine were either administered or newly recorded — 1,261 second doses and 1,333 first doses.. A total of 1,503,065 doses of vaccine have been administered, of which 723,167 were second doses. As of end of day yesterday, 80.3% of the entire population (including young children) have received at least one dose of vaccine, and 74.4% have received two doses.

I am no longer providing a secondary calculation of vaccination rates reflecting military vaccinations because I understand that the province is gradually inputting those figures into its own database.

People 12 years old and older can also book a vaccination appointment here.

People in rural areas who need transportation to a vaccination appointment should contact Rural Rides, which will get you there and back home for just $5. You need to book the ride 24 hours ahead of time.

Demographics

By age cohort, the new cases break down as:

• 5 aged 11 or younger

• 2 aged 12-19

• 11 aged 20-39

• 7 aged 40-59

• 3 aged 60-70

• 1 aged 80 or older

I realize this is only 29. I don’t have an explanation for the missing three cases.

So far in September, 42 schools, including seven contacted today, have been notified of exposures at their school. “It is important to note that an exposure associated with a school does not mean there is spread within the school or that the initial case was first exposed to the virus in the school,” reads a provincial press release. You can see the full list of schools here.

The active cases across the province are distributed as follows:

Central Zone

• 94 in the Halifax Peninsula/Chebucto Community Health Network

• 48 in the Dartmouth/Southeastern Community Health Network

• 16 in the Bedford/Sackville Community Health Network

• 0 in the Eastern Shore/Musquodoboit Community Health Network

• 2 in the West Hants Community Health Network

• 6 not assigned to a Community Health Network

Total: 166

Eastern Zone

• 7 in the Cape Breton Community Health Network

• 0 in the Inverness, Victoria & Richmond Community Health Network

• 2 in the Antigonish & Guysborough Community Health Network

Total: 9

Northern Zone

• 12 in the Colchester/East Hants Community Health Network

• 1 in the Pictou Community Health Network

• 4 in the Cumberland Community Health Network

Total: 17

Western Zone

• 10 in the Annapolis and Kings Community Health Network

• 3 in the Lunenburg & Queens Community Health Network

• 0 in the Yarmouth, Shelburne & Digby Community Health Network

Total: 13

Testing

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 4,947 PCR tests yesterday. This does not include the antigen tests administered at the pop-up testing sites.

You do not need a health card to get tested.

Pop-up testing (antigen testing) is for asymptomatic people over 16 who have not been to the potential COVID exposure sites (see map below); results usually within 20 minutes. Pop-up testing has been scheduled for the following sites:

Tuesday

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

Alderney Gate, 4pm-6pm Wednesday

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

Alderney Gate, 10am-2pm Thursday

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm Friday

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

You can volunteer to work at the pop-up testing sites here or here. No medical experience is necessary.

You can also get PCR testing at the Nova Scotia Health labs by going here. Appointments can be made for the IWK, or for various locations in each of the health zones (appointments may not be available at each site).

Potential exposure advisories

Nova Scotia Health issued several potential COVID exposure advisories last night.

We’ve collected all the active advisories for potential COVID exposures on bus routes and flights here.

The updated potential COVID exposure advisory map is below; you can zoom in and click on the coronavirus icons to get information about each site.

Subscribe to the Halifax Examiner

The Halifax Examiner is an advertising-free, subscriber-supported news site. Your subscription makes this work possible.

We have many other subscription options available, or drop us a donation. Thanks!