All dental offices in Nova Scotia are closed

Most dental offices in Nova Scotia are now closed unless a patient requires emergency or urgent care. That’s defined as “the treatment of infection, acute pain, trauma, bleeding and for necessary post-operative follow up”.

Many dental hygienists have received layoff notices. The regulatory body for dentists — the Provincial Dental Board of Nova Scotia — has recommended cancelling regular appointments until March 30. Here is the message to patients from the website of the Micmac Dental Centre:

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, our provincial dental board has advised that all non-essential and elective dental services be suspended. Thus, over the next two weeks we will only be open to see patients requiring emergency care (severe pain, swelling, bleeding). We will re-evaluate on March 30th. Please call ahead as our hours of operation will likely change.

