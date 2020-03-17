All dental offices in Nova Scotia are closed

Most dental offices in Nova Scotia are now closed unless a patient requires emergency or urgent care. That’s defined as “the treatment of infection, acute pain, trauma, bleeding and for necessary post-operative follow up”.

Many dental hygienists have received layoff notices. The regulatory body for dentists — the Provincial Dental Board of Nova Scotia — has recommended cancelling regular appointments until March 30. Here is the message to patients from the website of the Micmac Dental Centre: