A “second wave” doesn’t have to happen in Nova Scotia, but if it does, are we ready for it?

1. COVID-19

There remain just two known active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, both related to international travel. One is in Nova Scotia Health’s Northern Zone, and the other is in the Western Zone. One of the two people is in ICU.

So far, the self-isolation requirement for travellers seems to be working: there is no known community spread of the disease.

Still, in a news release yesterday, Nova Scotia’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang said that “it is reasonable to expect a resurgence of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia,” reflecting the rise in case numbers elsewhere in Canada.

With that worry in mind, “Nova Scotia is hoping to speed up the COVID-19 testing process by removing one layer of screening for people hoping to find out whether they have the disease,” reports Zane Woodford:

The province announced a new online portal — nshealth.ca/coronavirus-assessment — on Thursday to screen people’s symptoms.

Meanwhile, the province is intending to sign onto the federal government’s COVID-19 tracing app. “There’s a few details we have to sign off with the federal government, and then we’ll announce it,” Premier Stephen McNeil told Woodford.

Click here to read “Nova Scotia moves to speed up COVID-19 test screening, premier says close to signing onto app.”

2. Churchill downplays lead in school water

“Nova Scotia’s education minister is downplaying the importance of thousands of failed tests for lead in water in hundreds of schools across the province, without putting forward any kind of action plan or clear timeline to fix the problem,” reports Zane Woodford:

Education and Early Childhood Education Minister Zach Churchill spoke to reporters following a cabinet meeting on Thursday, a day after his department released data that show nearly 84% of Nova Scotia schools had elevated levels of lead flowing from at least one tap. “I think it’s really important not to be an alarmist over this issue,” Churchill said. … “If you do want to question the health and safety on this, you can question public health, but we do not believe there’s reason for the public to be alarmed on this,” he said. Health Minister Randy Delorey deferred questions about the test results to Churchill.

That’s right: the minister of Health wouldn’t address the issue of lead in drinking water in schools.

And understand that the Department of Education released the lead test results Wednesday via multiple PDFs that had the data in varying formats. Woodford had to build his own data set to make sense of it.