On July 23, 2020, Der Spiegel, Germany’s largest weekly magazine, published an article by Martin Doerry, entitled “Moose, Bears, Eva Herman: Right-wing ideologues and conspiracy-theorists, including the former “Tagesshau” presenter, lure Germans to the Canadian province of Nova Scotia. ‘New settlers’ can buy real estate in a colony of like-minded people.” The article was written…
A Q and A with the German journalist who broke the story of an extremist colony in Cape Breton