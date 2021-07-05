A plague of ticks, tick-borne diseases, and poli-ticks

This is the first article in a two-part series about ticks and tick-borne diseases in Nova Scotia — what we know about them and what we’re doing about them. Part 1 looks at some of the reasons for the tick population explosion and the increased incidence of Lyme disease, and what public health authorities are…
About Joan Baxter
Joan Baxter is an award-winning Nova Scotian journalist and author of seven books, including "The Mill: Fifty Years of Pulp and Protest." Website: www.joanbaxter.ca; Twitter; Email: [email protected]