A plague of ticks, tick-borne diseases, and poli-ticks

Episode #35 of The Tideline, with Tara Thorne is published.

Art Ross and Aaron Green comprise Pillow Fite, a brand-new duo that’s managed to make waves with just one song and one show (in a pandemic no less!). An authentic mix of queerness, feelings, tasteful guitars, and empathetic arrangements has made the duo one to watch. They’re in studio to talk about this grand accident of a band, its approach and aesthetics, and to tell possibly the only interesting “how we named our band story” ever. Listen to the full episode here.

The Tideline is free to listen. Check out some of the past episodes here.

The Tideline has moved to a new platform, and all episodes are free from now on! You can listen to the latest one by clicking the link above, or subscribe to get them to automatically download to your device — check out the great instructional article here. For help or questions, email Suzanne.