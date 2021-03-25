A new school-based case of COVID-19 identified in Nova Scotia; 3 new cases announced

There is a new school-based case of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. The case is connected to Millwood High School in Middle Sackville. The school is closed for cleaning and contact tracing, and will reopen on Wednesday.

Because the school case was discovered today, it is not included in the numbers below; it will be included in tomorrow’s numbers.

Otherwise, three new cases of COVID-19 are announced in Nova Scotia today (Thursday, March 25).

Two of the cases are in Nova Scotia Health’s Central Zone — one is a close contact to previously announced cases, and the other is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada

The third case is in Nova Scotia Health’s Eastern Zone, and is also related to travel outside Atlantic Canada.

There are 25 known active cases in the province. No one is in hospital with the disease.

The active cases are distributed as follows:

• 5 in the Halifax Peninsula/Chebucto Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 11 in the Dartmouth/Southeastern Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 3 in the Bedford/Sackville Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 1 in the Cape Breton Community Health Network in the Eastern Zone

• 3 in the Inverness, Victoria, and Richmond Community Health Network in the Eastern Zone

• 2 in the Annapolis and Kings Community Health Network in the Western Zone

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 2,851 tests yesterday.

Pop-up testing has been scheduled for the following locations:

Friday: Cole Harbour Place, noon-7pm

Friday: Halifax Convention Centre, 3pm-9pm

Saturday: Cole Harbour Place, 11am-6pm

Saturday: Halifax Convention Centre, noon-6pm

You can also get tested at the Nova Scotia Health labs by going here.

Yesterday, 5,698 vaccine doses were administered. In total, 77,431 doses have been administered — 54,514 first doses and 22,917 second doses.

People who are 80 or over can book a vaccine appointment here.

People who are 60 to 64 years old can book an appointment to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine here; most of the available times have been taken, but there may be a few left. Those deciding to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine will not be eligible to get the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

Here are the new daily cases and seven-day rolling average (today at 3.1) since the start of the second wave (Oct. 1):

And here is the active caseload for the second wave:

Here is the updated potential COVID exposure advisory map:

