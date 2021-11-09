A man in his 80s has died from COVID; outbreak at Pugwash nursing home grows; 56 new cases announced province-wide

Jump to sections in this article:

Overview of today’s cases

Vaccination

Demographics

Testing

Potential exposure advisories

A man in his 80s has died from COVID. He lived in Nova Scotia Health’s Eastern Zone, and is the 102nd Nova Scotian to die from the disease.

Additionally, the province announced 56 new cases of COVID-19 today.

By Nova Scotia Health zone, the new cases break down as:

• 30 Western

• 18 Central

• 7 Northern

• 1 Eastern

The outbreak at East Cumberland Lodge nursing home is growing. A total of 17 residents and two staff members at the home have now tested positive, and one resident is in hospital.

The Department of Health notes that:

There is community spread in Northern and Western zones, primarily related to ongoing transmission from a faith-based gathering that occurred in late October. This includes secondary transmission to other faith-based gatherings, workplaces and to East Cumberland Lodge, a long-term care home in Pugwash.

Some of the newly announced cases at the nursing home tested positive today, and they won’t show up in the daily case counts until tomorrow.

There are now 281 known active cases in the province. Ten people are in hospital with the disease, two of whom are in ICU. Twenty-nine people are considered newly recovered, which means they are no longer contagious and not necessarily that they aren’t sick.

Vaccination

Yesterday, 1,873 doses of vaccine were administered — 367 first doses, 840 second doses, and 666 third doses.

By end of day yesterday, 83.4% of the entire population (including young children) have received at least one dose of vaccine, and 78.9% have received at least two doses.

People 12 years old and older can also book a vaccination appointment here.

People in rural areas who need transportation to a vaccination appointment should contact Rural Rides, which will get you there and back home for just $5. You need to book the ride 24 hours ahead of time.

Demographics

By age cohort, today’s new cases break down as:

• 20 are aged 0-11

• 3 are aged 12-19

• 12 are aged 20-39

• 12 are aged 40-59

• 6 are aged 60-79

• 3 are aged 80 or older

The active cases across the province are distributed as follows:

Central Zone

• 42 in the Halifax Peninsula/Chebucto Community Health Network

• 8 in the Dartmouth/Southeastern Community Health Network

• 17 in the Bedford/Sackville Community Health Network

• 2 in the Eastern Shore/Musquodoboit Community Health Network

• 1 in the West Hants Community Health Network

• 15 not assigned to a Community Health Network

Total: 85

Eastern Zone

• 15 in the Cape Breton Community Health Network

• 0 in the Inverness, Victoria & Richmond Community Health Network

• 3 in the Antigonish & Guysborough Community Health Network

Total: 18

Northern Zone

• 3 in the Colchester/East Hants Community Health Network

• 1 in the Pictou Community Health Network

• 49 in the Cumberland Community Health Network

Total: 53

Western Zone

• 55 in the Annapolis and Kings Community Health Network

• 40 in the Lunenburg & Queens Community Health Network

• 30 in the Yarmouth, Shelburne & Digby Community Health Network

Total: 125

Testing

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 2,666 PCR tests yesterday. This does not include the antigen tests administered at the pop-up testing sites.

You do not need a health card to get tested.

Pop-up testing (antigen testing) is for asymptomatic people over 16 who have not been to the potential COVID exposure sites (see map below); results usually within 20 minutes. Pop-up testing has been scheduled for the following sites:

Tuesday

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

Alderney Gate, 4-6pm Wednesday

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

Alderney Gate, 10am-2pm Thursday

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

You can volunteer to work at the pop-up testing sites here or here. No medical experience is necessary.

You can also get PCR testing at the Nova Scotia Health labs by going here. Appointments can be made for the IWK, or for various locations in each of the health zones (appointments may not be available at each site).

Potential exposure advisories

Nova Scotia Health issued two COVID exposure advisories and three new school exposures yesterday.

We’ve collected all the active advisories for potential COVID exposures on bus routes and flights here. I’ll be adding schools to the map tonight.

The updated potential COVID exposure advisory map is below; you can zoom in and click on the coronavirus icons to get information about each site.

