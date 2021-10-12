99 new cases of COVID-19 over 4 days announced in Nova Scotia

Jump to sections in this article:

Overview of today’s cases

Vaccination

Demographics

Testing

Potential exposure advisories

Today, Nova Scotia announced 99 new cases of COVID-19 over four days — Friday through Monday.

By Nova Scotia Health zone, the new cases are:

• 86 Central Zone

• 6 Western Zone

• 4 Northern Zone

• 3 cases Eastern Zone

The Department of Health continues to note that “there are signs of community spread among those in Central Zone aged 20 to 40 who are unvaccinated and participating in social activities.”

There are now 197 known active cases in the province. Fifteen people are in hospital with the disease, two of whom are in ICU. One-hundred-and-thirty people are considered newly recovered, which means they are no longer contagious and not necessarily that they aren’t sick.

Vaccination

Over the four days, 3,124 doses of vaccine were administered — 1,897 second doses and 1,227 first doses.

By end of day yesterday, 81.6% of the entire population (including young children) have received at least one dose of vaccine, and 76.1% have received two doses.

People 12 years old and older can also book a vaccination appointment here.

People in rural areas who need transportation to a vaccination appointment should contact Rural Rides, which will get you there and back home for just $5. You need to book the ride 24 hours ahead of time.

Demographics

By age cohort, the new cases break down as:

• 26 are aged 0-11

• 9 are aged 12-19

• 32 are aged 20-39

• 27 are aged 40-59

• 9 are aged 60-79

I realize that equals 103; I don’t have an explanation for that.

There were more notices of potential exposures at schools today, as follows:

• École Mer et Monde (Oct. 8 & 11)

• École Beaubassin (Oct. 9)

• Joseph Howe Elementary (Oct. 8 & 11)

• Halifax West High (Oct. 9)

• Chebucto Heights Elementary (Oct. 9)

• Dartmouth South Academy (Oct. 9 & 11)

• Ian Forsyth Elementary (Oct. 11)

• Seaside Elementary (Oct. 11)

Some schools have multiple notifications on the same day.

The active cases across the province are distributed as follows:

Central Zone

• 97 in the Halifax Peninsula/Chebucto Community Health Network

• 44 in the Dartmouth/Southeastern Community Health Network

• 22 in the Bedford/Sackville Community Health Network

• 1 in the Eastern Shore/Musquodoboit Community Health Network

• 1 in the West Hants Community Health Network

• 1 is not assigned to a Community Health Network

Total: 166

Eastern Zone

• 6 in the Cape Breton Community Health Network

• 3 in the Inverness, Victoria & Richmond Community Health Network

• 0 in the Antigonish & Guysborough Community Health Network

Total: 9

Northern Zone

• 7 in the Colchester/East Hants Community Health Network

• 1 in the Pictou Community Health Network

• 0 in the Cumberland Community Health Network

Total: 8

Western Zone

• 2 in the Annapolis and Kings Community Health Network

• 10 in the Lunenburg & Queens Community Health Network

• 2 in the Yarmouth, Shelburne & Digby Community Health Network

Total: 14

Testing

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 2,334 PCR tests yesterday. This does not include the antigen tests administered at the pop-up testing sites.

You do not need a health card to get tested.

Pop-up testing (antigen testing) is for asymptomatic people over 16 who have not been to the potential COVID exposure sites (see map below); results usually within 20 minutes. Pop-up testing has been scheduled for the following sites:

Monday

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

Centennial Arena, noon-7pm Tuesday

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

Alderney Gate, 4pm-6pm

Centennial Arena, 10am-5pm Wednesday

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

Alderney Gate, 10am-2pm

Centennial Arena, 11am-7pm

You can volunteer to work at the pop-up testing sites here or here. No medical experience is necessary.

You can also get PCR testing at the Nova Scotia Health labs by going here. Appointments can be made for the IWK, or for various locations in each of the health zones (appointments may not be available at each site).

Potential exposure advisories

Nova Scotia Health issued several potential COVID exposure advisories over the weekend, and several new school exposures were announced today.

We’ve collected all the active advisories for potential COVID exposures on bus routes and flights here. I’ll be adding schools to the map tonight.

The updated potential COVID exposure advisory map is below; you can zoom in and click on the coronavirus icons to get information about each site.

