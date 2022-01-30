92 hospitalized with COVID, 425 new cases reported in Nova Scotia on Jan. 30

Jump to sections in this article:

Overview

Vaccination

Testing

Nova Scotia is reporting that 92 people in hospital who were admitted because of COVID symptoms, 15 of whom are in ICU. Those 87 range in age from 1 to 100 years old, and the average age is 67..

Additionally, there are:

• 117 people admitted to hospital for other reasons but who tested positive for COVID during the admissions screening or who were admitted for COVID but no longer require specialized care

• 139 people in hospital who contracted COVID in the hospital outbreaks

The vaccination status of those in hospital is not reported on weekends.

Additionally, the province announced 425 new cases of COVID-19 today. The new cases are people who received a positive PCR test result from a Nova Scotia Health lab; it does not include people who tested positive using a take-home rapid (antigen) test.

By Nova Scotia Health zone, the new cases break down as:

• 211 Central

• 52 Eastern

• 57 Northern

• 105 Western

Vaccination

Vaccination data are not reported on weekends.

Appointments for boosters are now open to people 18 and over for whom 168 days have passed since their second shot.

Vaccination appointments for people 5 years of age and older can be booked here.

People in rural areas who need transportation to a vaccination appointment should contact Rural Rides, which will get you there and back home for just $5. You need to book the ride 24 hours ahead of time.

Testing

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 2,999 PCR tests yesterday, with a positivity rate of 14.2%.

If you test positive with a rapid (antigen) test, you are assumed to definitely have COVID, and you and your household are to self-isolate as required.

But take-home rapid testing kits are no longer widely available.

Pop-up testing has been scheduled for the following sites:Sunday

Halifax Central Library, noon-7pm

Louisbourg Volunteer Fire Department, 11am-3pm

Monday

Halifax Central Library, noon-7pm

Hubbards Lions Club, 2-6pm

Tuesday

Halifax Central Library, noon-7pm

Alderney Gate, 4-6pm

New Germany Legion, 11am-3pm

Brooklyn Civic Centre, 11am-3pm

Wednesday

Halifax Central Library, noon-7pm

Alderney Gate, 10am-2pm

Windsor Legion, 11am-3pm

You can volunteer to work at the pop-up testing sites here or here. No medical experience is necessary.

