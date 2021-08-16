9 new cases of COVID-19 over 3 days announced on Monday, August 16

The Halifax Examiner is providing all COVID-19 coverage for free. Please help us continue this coverage by subscribing.

Jump to sections in this article:

Overview

Vaccination

Demographics

Testing

Potential exposure advisories



On Monday, Nova Scotia announced a total of nine new cases of COVID-19 over three days (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday).

Five of the new cases are in Nova Scotia Health’s Central Zone — three are travel related, one is a close contact of a previously reported case, and one is under investigation.

Two of the new cases are in the Eastern Zone; both are travel related.

And the other two new cases are in the Northern Zone; both are travel related.

There are now 24 known active cases in the province. One person is in hospital with the disease, and that person is in ICU.

Vaccination

In total over four days (Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday), 6,122 doses of vaccine were administered; of those, 4,648 were second doses. So far, a total of 1,409,739 doses of vaccine have been administered, of which 661,853 were second doses. As of end of day yesterday, 77.0% of the entire population have received at least one dose of vaccine, and 68.1% has received two doses.

Of those eligible to be vaccinated (those 12 years old and older), 87.2% have received at least one dose, while 77.2% have received two doses. That’s a rough estimate on my part, using my best guestimate of population age cohorts.

Over the past seven days, 11,718 second doses were administered. Assuming that 8,000 military personnel living in NS have been double-dosed, if this rate of vaccination continues, Nova Scotia won’t reach the Phase 5 goal of 75% double-dosed until Sept. 13.

The drop-in vaccination clinics haven closed.

People 12 years old and older can also book a vaccination appointment here.

People in rural areas who need transportation to a vaccine clinic should contact Rural Rides, which will get you there and back home for just $5. You need to book the ride 24 hours ahead of time.

Demographics

The active cases across the province are distributed as follows (I think there’s an attribution error in today’s dashboard, with the new Eastern Zone case mistakenly placed in the Central Zone):

Central Zone

• 5 in the Halifax Peninsula/Chebucto Community Health Network

• 3 in the Dartmouth/Southeastern Community Health Network

• 5 in the Bedford/Sackville Community Health Network

• 0 in the Eastern Shore/Musquodoboit Community Health Network

• 0 in the West Hants Community Health Network

Total: 13

Eastern Zone

• 3 in the Cape Breton Community Health Network

• 0 in the Inverness, Victoria & Richmond Community Health Network

• 0 in the Antigonish & Guysborough Community Health Network

Total: 3

Northern Zone

• 2 in the Colchester/East Hants Community Health Network

• 1 in the Pictou Community Health Network

• 1 in the Cumberland Community Health Network

Total: 4

Western Zone

• 2 in the Annapolis and Kings Community Health Network

• 0 in the Lunenburg & Queens Community Health Network

• 2 in the Yarmouth, Shelburne & Digby Community Health Network

Total: 4

Testing

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 2,193 PCR tests yesterday. This does not include the antigen testing administered at the pop-up testing sites.

You do not need a health card to get tested.

Pop-up testing (antigen testing) is for asymptomatic people over 16 who have not been to the potential COVID exposure sites (see map below); results usually within 20 minutes. Pop-up testing has been scheduled for the following sites:

Monday

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

Centennial Arena, 3-8pm

Shubie Park, Locks Road (Public Health Mobile Unit), 11am-6:30pm Tuesday

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

Centennial Arena, 3-8pm

Shubie Park, Locks Road (Public Health Mobile Unit), 11am-6:30pm Wednesday

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

Alderney Gate, 10am-2pm

Centennial Arena, 3-8pm

Chocolate Lake (Public Health Mobile Unit), 11am-6:30pm Thursday

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

Alderney Gate, 10am-2pm

Dartmouth Summer Sunshine Series, 6-8pm

Centennial Arena, 3-8pm

Halifax Pride Festival, 5565 Sackville St, 3-8pm

You can volunteer to work at the pop-up testing sites here or here. No medical experience is necessary.

You can also get PCR testing at the Nova Scotia Health labs by going here. Appointments can be made for the IWK, or for various locations in each of the health zones (appointments may not be available at each site).

Potential exposure advisories

Several potential COVID exposure advisories were issued over the weekend.

We’ve collected all the active advisories for potential COVID exposures on bus routes and flights here.

The updated potential COVID exposure advisory map is below; you can zoom in and click on the coronavirus icons to get information about each site.

