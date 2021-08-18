9 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Nova Scotia on Wednesday, August 18

The Halifax Examiner is providing all COVID-19 coverage for free. Please help us continue this coverage by subscribing.

Overview

Vaccination

Demographics

Testing

Potential exposure advisories



Nova Scotia announced nine new cases of COVID-19 today, Wednesday, August 18.

All nine cases are in Nova Scotia Health’s Central Zone — six are related to travel, two are close contacts of previously reported cases, and one is under investigation. Of the new cases, four (three girls or women, one boy or man) are people 19 years old or younger, three (two women, one man) are aged 20-39, and two (one woman, one man) are aged 40-59.

Some weeks ago I asked Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang if Public Health could split the 19-and-under demographic between those 11 and under (who are entirely unvaccinated) and those 12-19 (who are highly vaccinated); he said he’d bring that suggestion back to his people. I’ve heard nothing since.

There are now 25 known active cases in the province. One person is in hospital with the disease, and that person is in ICU. Six people are considered newly recovered, which means they are no longer contagious and not necessarily that they aren’t sick.

Vaccination

Yesterday, 2,974 doses of vaccine were administered; of those, 2,434 were second doses. So far, a total of 1,414,357 doses of vaccine have been administered, of which 665,349 were second doses. As of end of day yesterday, 77.1% of the entire population have received at least one dose of vaccine, and 68.5% have received two doses.

The threshold for Phase 5 of the reopening plan, when most Public Health restrictions will be lifted, is 75% of the entire population having received two doses; at the current pace of vaccination, that should happen around September 15.

Of those eligible to be vaccinated (those 12 years old and older), 87.4% have received at least one dose, while 77.6% have received two doses. That’s a rough estimate on my part, using my best guestimate of population age cohorts.

The drop-in vaccination clinics have closed.

People 12 years old and older can also book a vaccination appointment here.

People in rural areas who need transportation to a vaccination appointment should contact Rural Rides, which will get you there and back home for just $5. You need to book the ride 24 hours ahead of time.

Demographics

The active cases across the province are distributed as follows:

Central Zone

• 5 in the Halifax Peninsula/Chebucto Community Health Network

• 5 in the Dartmouth/Southeastern Community Health Network

• 5 in the Bedford/Sackville Community Health Network

• 0 in the Eastern Shore/Musquodoboit Community Health Network

• 0 in the West Hants Community Health Network

• 2 not assigned to a Community Health Network

Total: 17

Eastern Zone

• 3 in the Cape Breton Community Health Network

• 0 in the Inverness, Victoria & Richmond Community Health Network

• 0 in the Antigonish & Guysborough Community Health Network

Total: 3

Northern Zone

• 2 in the Colchester/East Hants Community Health Network

• 0 in the Pictou Community Health Network

• 1 in the Cumberland Community Health Network

Total: 3

Western Zone

• 2 in the Annapolis and Kings Community Health Network

• 0 in the Lunenburg & Queens Community Health Network

• 0 in the Yarmouth, Shelburne & Digby Community Health Network

Total: 2

Testing

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 3,710 PCR tests yesterday. This does not include the antigen testing administered at the pop-up testing sites.

You do not need a health card to get tested.

Pop-up testing (antigen testing) is for asymptomatic people over 16 who have not been to the potential COVID exposure sites (see map below); results usually within 20 minutes. Pop-up testing has been scheduled for the following sites:

Wednesday

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

Alderney Gate, 10am-2pm

Centennial Arena, 3-8pm

Chocolate Lake (Public Health Mobile Unit), 11am-6:30pm Thursday

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

Alderney Gate, 10am-2pm

Dartmouth Summer Sunshine Series, 6-8pm

Centennial Arena, 3-8pm

Halifax Pride Festival, 5565 Sackville St, 3-8pm Friday

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

Alderney Gate, 10am-2pm

Dartmouth Summer Sunshine Series, 6-8pm

Centennial Arena, 3-8pm

Halifax Pride Festival, 5565 Sackville St, 8-10pm

You can volunteer to work at the pop-up testing sites here or here. No medical experience is necessary.

You can also get PCR testing at the Nova Scotia Health labs by going here. Appointments can be made for the IWK, or for various locations in each of the health zones (appointments may not be available at each site).

Potential exposure advisories

Nova Scotia Health issued the following potential COVID exposure advisories last night:

Anyone who worked at or visited the following locations on the specified dates and times should visit covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/ to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have symptoms. You can also call 811 if you don’t have online access, or if you have other symptoms that concern you. Moderate risk exposure If fully or partially vaccinated, please follow the instructions noted in this table for moderate risk contacts. Regardless of whether or not you have COVID-19 symptoms, those present at the following locations on the named dates and times for at least 15 minutes are required to self-isolate while waiting for their test result. If you get a negative result, you do not need to keep self-isolating; however, you are asked to get retested 6-8 days and 12-14 days after this exposure. If you get a positive result, you will be contacted by Public Health about what to do next. Zatzman Sportsplex , swimming pool and men’s change room, 110 Wyse Road, Dartmouth, on: August 11 between 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. August 13 between 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.

, swimming pool and men’s change room, 110 Wyse Road, Dartmouth, on: It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, August 27. High risk exposure Anyone who was on the following flight in the specified rows and seats are required to follow the isolation and testing instructions in this table as a high risk contact. Air Canada flight 661 travelling on August 8 from Halifax (6:35 a.m.) to Montreal (7:10 a.m.). Passengers in rows 12 to 15, seats A, B, C and D. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on this flight on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, August 22.

travelling on August 8 from Halifax (6:35 a.m.) to Montreal (7:10 a.m.). Passengers in rows 12 to 15, seats A, B, C and D. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on this flight on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, August 22. Air Canada flight 618 travelling on August 13 from Toronto (9:16 p.m.) to Halifax (12:18 a.m. August 14). Passengers in rows 19 to 25, seats C, D, E and F. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on this flight on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, August 28.

travelling on August 13 from Toronto (9:16 p.m.) to Halifax (12:18 a.m. August 14). Passengers in rows 19 to 25, seats C, D, E and F. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on this flight on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, August 28. Air Canada flight 674 travelling on August 15 from Calgary (9:55 a.m.) to Halifax (5:40 p.m.). Passengers in rows 18 to 24, seats A, B, C and D. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on this flight on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, August 29.

We’ve collected all the active advisories for potential COVID exposures on bus routes and flights here.

The updated potential COVID exposure advisory map is below; you can zoom in and click on the coronavirus icons to get information about each site.

