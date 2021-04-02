9 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Nova Scotia on Friday, April 2 — all of them related to travel

Nine new cases of COVID-19 are announced in Nova Scotia today (Friday, April 2).

All nine cases are related to travel — five are a group of international travellers who travelled together, and the other four are people who travelled domestically outside Atlantic Canada.

Five of the cases are in Nova Scotia’s Health Western Zone; the other four are in the Central Zone.

There are 31 known active cases in the province. One person is in hospital with the disease, but not in ICU.

The active cases are distributed as follows:

• 9 in the Halifax Peninsula/Chebucto Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 4 in the Dartmouth/Southeastern Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 2 in the Bedford/Sackville Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 1 in the Colchester/East Hants Community Health Network in the Northern Zone

• 1 in the Inverness, Victoria, and Richmond Community Health Network in the Eastern Zone

• 4 in the Annapolis and Kings Community Health Network in the Western Zone

• 3 in the Lunenburg & Queens Community Health Network in the Western Zone

Seven cases are not assigned to a Community Health Network.

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 3,122 tests yesterday.

Additionally, 1,364 tests were administered at the rapid testing pop-up testing sites from last Friday, March 26 to yesterday, through yesterday.

Pop-up testing has been scheduled for:

Friday: Wolfville & District Lions Club, 11am-7pm

Saturday: Findlay Community Centre, 10:30am-6:30pm

Tuesday: Eastern Shore Community Centre, 11am-6:30pm

Wednesday: Eastern Shore Community Centre, 9am-4:30pm

You can also get tested at the Nova Scotia Health labs by going here.

At end of day Thursday, 111,403 doses of vaccine have been administered — 81,873 first doses and 29,530 second doses.

People who are 70 or over can book a vaccine appointment here. And starting Tuesday, people 55-65 can book appointments to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Here are the new daily cases and seven-day rolling average (today at 2.9) since the start of the second wave (Oct. 1):

And here is the active caseload for the second wave:

Here is the updated potential COVID exposure advisory map:

