837 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Nova Scotia on Sunday, Jan. 9

Nova Scotia announced 837 new cases of COVID-19 today, Sunday, Jan. 9. The new cases are people who received a positive PCR test result from a Nova Scotia Health lab; it does not include people who tested positive using a take-home rapid (antigen) test.

By Nova Scotia Health zone, the new cases break down as:

• 541 Central

• 133 Eastern

• 90 Northern

• 73 Western

Hospitalization data are not provided on weekends.

Vaccination

Vaccination data are not provided on weekends.

Appointments for boosters are now open to people 30 and over for whom 168 days have passed since their second shot.

Vaccination appointments for people 5 years of age and older can be booked here.

People in rural areas who need transportation to a vaccination appointment should contact Rural Rides, which will get you there and back home for just $5. You need to book the ride 24 hours ahead of time.

There are many drop-in Pfizer vaccine clinics scheduled, starting next week, several for kids five years old and older.

Additionally, the province has scheduled several appointment-based vaccination clinics for booster shots, as follows:

New community clinics will offer vaccine by appointment starting: Thursday, January 6, at the Halifax Forum

Monday, January 10, at the Acadia Festival Theatre in Wolfville

Monday, January 17, at Mic Mac Mall in Dartmouth

Monday, January 24, at the Nova Scotia Community College campus in Truro. Some existing COVID-19 testing centres will also offer vaccine by appointment. The following centres will start vaccinations on Monday, January 10: Rath Eastlink Community Centre, Truro

Pictou County Assessment Centre, New Glasgow

Cumberland County Assessment Centre, Amherst

Antigonish Market Square, Antigonish

Grand Lake Road Fire Hall, Sydney

Berwick Fire Hall, Berwick

Mariners Centre, Yarmouth. The Digby Station testing centre will offer vaccine by appointment starting Monday, January 24.

Testing

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 4,144 PCR tests yesterday, with a positivity rate of 20.2%, which is very high.

The testing protocols have changed. Now, if you test positive with a rapid (antigen) test, you no longer will follow that up with a PCR test. Instead, you are assumed to definitely have COVID, and you and your household are to self-isolate as required.

But take-home rapid testing kits are no longer widely available.

Pop-up testing has been scheduled for the following sites:

Sunday

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-4pm Monday

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

Sackville Lions Club, 11am-3pm

Hubbard’s Lions Club, 11am-3pm Tuesday

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

Alderney Gate, 4-6pm

New Germany Legion, 11am-3pm

Brooklyn Civic Centre, 11am-3pm Wednesday

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

Alderney Gate, 10am-2pm

Bridgetown Fire Hall, 11am-3pm

Windsor Legion, 11am-3pm Thursday

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

Annapolis Royal Legion, 11am-3pm

Enfield Fire Hall, 11am-3pm Friday

Chester Basin Fire Dept., 11am-3pm

Pictou Legion, 11am-3pm

You can volunteer to work at the pop-up testing sites here or here. No medical experience is necessary.

Potential exposure advisories

School-connected case notifications have ended.

We’ve collected all the active advisories for potential COVID exposures on bus routes and flights here.

You can zoom in and click on the icons on the map below to get information about other sites.

