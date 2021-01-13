8 new cases of COVID-19 are announced in Nova Scotia on Wednesday, Jan. 13

The Halifax Examiner is providing all COVID-19 coverage for free. Please help us continue this coverage by subscribing.

Eight new cases of COVID-19 are announced in Nova Scotia today (Wednesday, Jan. 13).

Three cases are in Nova Scotia Health’s Northern Zone and are close contacts of previously reported cases.

Two cases are in the Eastern Zone and both are students who travelled in from outside of Atlantic Canada — one is a student at CBU who lives off campus, and the other is a student at St. FX who lives off campus.

The three remaining cases are in the Central Zone and are related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada — one is a student at SMU who lives on campus

There are 30 known active cases in the province. No one is in hospital with the disease.

Nova Scotia Health labs conducted 1,847 tests yesterday.

Here are the new daily cases and seven-day rolling average since the start of the second wave (Oct. 1):

And here is the active caseload for the second wave:

Here is the possible exposure map:

The Halifax Examiner is an advertising-free, subscriber-supported news site. Your subscription makes this work possible; please subscribe.

Some people have asked that we additionally allow for one-time donations from readers, so we’ve created that opportunity, via the PayPal button below. We also accept e-transfers, cheques, and donations with your credit card; please contact iris “at” halifaxexaminer “dot” ca for details.

Thank you!