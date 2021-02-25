8 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Nova Scotia on Thursday, Feb. 25

The Halifax Examiner is providing all COVID-19 coverage for free. Please help us continue this coverage by subscribing.

Eight new cases of COVID-19 are announced in Nova Scotia today (Thursday, Feb. 25).

One case in Nova Scotia Health’s Eastern Zone and is related to travel outside Atlantic Canada.

The other seven cases are in the Central Zone; four of those are close contacts with previously announced cases, and the other three remain under investigation.

There are now 27 known active cases in the province, and one person remains in hospital with the disease, and that person is in ICU.

The active cases are distributed as follows:

• 11 in the Halifax Peninsula / Chebucto Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 5 in the Dartmouth/ Southeastern Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 4 in the Bedford/Sackville Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 3 in the Cape Breton Community Health Network in the Eastern Zone

• 3 in the Annapolis and Kings Community Health Network in the Western Zone

There remains one other case that isn’t ascribed to a community health network.

Nova Scotia Health labs conducted 2,969 tests yesterday.

As of end of day yesterday, 30,748 doses of vaccine have been administered — 18,982 first doses and 11,766 second doses.

Here are the new daily cases and seven-day rolling average (today at 3.1) since the start of the second wave (Oct. 1):

And here is the active caseload for the second wave:

Here is the potential exposure map:

