8 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Nova Scotia on Saturday, July 3

Jump to sections in this article:

Overview

Vaccination

Demographics

Testing

Potential exposure advisories



Nova Scotia announced eight new cases of COVID-19 today (Saturday, July 3).

Four of the new cases are in Nova Scotia Health’s Central Zone, and four are in the Eastern Zone. Seven of the cases are close contacts of previously announced case, and one Eastern Zone case is under investigation.

There are now 52 known active cases in the province; two people are in hospital with the disease, neither of whom is in ICU; three people are considered newly recovered today.

Click here to see Nova Scotia’s reopening plan.

Here are the daily new case numbers and the seven-day rolling averages (today at 3.7) since March 28:

Here is the active caseload since March 28:

Vaccination

Vaccination data are not provided on the weekend.

The vaccination clinic at the Halifax Convention Centre provides walk-in vaccination without appointments for people to receive their first dose of vaccine. That vaccination clinic uses the Moderna vaccine. Hours are noon-8pm, every day except Sunday. A health card is not needed to be vaccinated at this clinic.

People 12 years old and older can book a vaccination appointment here.

People in rural areas who need transportation to a vaccine clinic should contact Rural Rides, which will get you there and back home for just $5. You need to book the ride 24 hours ahead of time.

Demographics

The active cases across the province are distributed as follows:

Central Zone

• 33 in the Halifax Peninsula/Chebucto Community Health Network

• 1 in the Dartmouth/Southeastern Community Health Network

• 4 in the Bedford/Sackville Community Health Network

• 0 in the Eastern Shore/Musquodoboit Community Health Network

• 0 in the West Hants Community Health Network

Total: 38

Eastern Zone

• 13 in the Cape Breton Community Health Network

• 1 in the Inverness, Victoria & Richmond Community Health Network

• 0 in the Antigonish & Guysborough Community Health Network

Total: 14

Northern Zone

• 0 in the Colchester/East Hants Community Health Network

• 0 in the Pictou Community Health Network

• 0 in the Cumberland Community Health Network

Total: 0

Western Zone

• 0 in the Annapolis and Kings Community Health Network

• 0 in the Lunenburg & Queens Community Health Network

• 0 in the Yarmouth, Shelburne & Digby Community Health Network

Total: 0

Testing

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 2,913 PCR tests yesterday. This does not include the antigen test administered at the pop-up testing sites.

You do not need a health card to get tested.

Pop-up testing (antigen testing) is for asymptomatic people over 16 who have not been to the potential COVID exposure sites (see map below); results usually within 20 minutes. Pop-up testing has been scheduled for the following sites:

Saturday

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

Dartmouth North Public Library (Public Health Mobile Unit), noon-5pm

Richard Murray Design Building (5257 Morris St., roughly behind the Central Library), 4-8pm

Bedford-Hammonds Plains Community Centre (Innovation Drive), noon-7pm

East Preston Recreation Centre, noon-7pm

Pensioners Club, Glace Bay (Public Health Mobile Unit), 9:30am-6pm Sunday

Alderney Gate, 10am-2pmHalifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

Richard Murray Design Building (5257 Morris St., roughly behind the Central Library), 4-8pm

East Preston Recreation Centre, noon-7pm

Bedford-Hammonds Plains Community Centre (Innovation Drive), noon-7pm

Bedford Commons parking lot (near Walmart), 11am-3pm

St. Theresa’s Parish Hall, Sydney (no times provided)

Pensioners Club, Glace Bay (Public Health Mobile Unit), 9:30am-4pm

Ketch Harbour Community Hall (Public Health Mobile Unit), 10am-5pm

You can volunteer to work at the pop-up testing sites here or here. No medical experience is necessary.

You can also get PCR testing at the Nova Scotia Health labs by going here. Appointments can be made for the IWK, or for various locations in each of the health zones (appointments may not be available at each site).

Potential exposure advisories

Public Health only issues potential exposure advisories when they think they may not have been able to contact all close contacts at that locale. The large majority of potential exposure sites never make it onto a public advisory.

Nova Scotia Health issued the following potential COVID exposure advisory last night:

Anyone who visited or worked at the following location on the specified date and time period should visit https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether they have symptoms. You can also call 811 if you don’t have online access, or if you have other symptoms that concern you. Your self-isolation and testing instructions for the following moderate risk exposure will depnd on your vaccination status. Please see details below. Tim Hortons (100 McKeen St., Glace Bay) on June 30 between 3:15 p.m. and 5 p.m. It is anticipated anyone exposed to the virus at this location on this date may develop symptoms up to, and including, July 14. *If you are FULLY VACCINATED: You are not required to self-isolate if it has been more than 14 days since your second dose of vaccine and you are not experiencing any symptoms. You are still asked to get tested 72 hours following the exposure. If you have or develop symptoms you should self-isolate, get tested, and stay isolated until you receive a negative test result. *If you are PARTIALLY VACCINATED: If it has been more than 14 days since your first dose of vaccine, or more than 21 days if you’re 70 years old or greater…

Self-isolate for seven days from the last exposure date (until July 5, 2021 at 11:59 p.m.)

Get tested 72 hours after the exposure and again on day five or six of isolation.

If you receive two negative test results, you can end isolation after day seven.

Public Health will contact you to answer your questions.

You will receive a call or email regarding the Public Health daily check-in digital service. This system will help you self-manage symptom monitoring and connect back to Public Health as needed. *If you are UNVACCINATED: If you have not received any COVID-19 vaccine, you are required to:

Immediately self-isolate for 14 days from the exposure date (until July 14, 2021 at 11:59 p.m.), whether or not you have symptoms, and regardless of your test results.

Get tested 72 hours after the exposure.

You are asked to be re-tested on either day six, seven, or eight, and again on day 12, 13, or 14 following the last exposure.

If you cannot effectively isolate in your home away from other family members, please book testing every three or four days.

Public Health will contact you to answer your questions.

You will receive a call or email regarding the Public Health daily check-in digital service. This system will help you self-manage symptom monitoring and connect back to Public Health as needed.

We’ve collected all the active advisories for potential COVID exposures on bus routes and flights here.

The updated potential COVID exposure advisory map is below; you can zoom in and click on the coronavirus icons to get information about each site.

