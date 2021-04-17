8 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Nova Scotia on Saturday, April 17

Eight new cases of COVID-19 are announced in Nova Scotia today (Saturday, April 17).

Five of the cases are in Nova Scotia Health’s Eastern Zone — three are related to travel outside Atlantic Canada, one is related to international travel, and one is a close contact of a previously reported case.

Two of the new cases are in the Central Zone — one is related to international travel and the other is a close contact of a previously reported case.

The eighth case is in the Western Zone and is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada.

Of the new cases, three are aged 20-39 (two women and one man), four are aged 40-59 (three women and one man), and one is a man aged 60-79.

There are now 44 known active cases in the province. Two people are in hospital with the disease, but not in ICU.

The active cases are distributed as follows:

• 11 in the Halifax Peninsula/Chebucto Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 6 in the Dartmouth/Southeastern Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 4 in the Bedford/Sackville Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 12 in the Cape Breton Community Health Network in the Eastern Zone

• 1 in the Inverness, Victoria & Richmond Community Health Network in the Eastern Zone

• 7 in the Annapolis and Kings Community Health Network in the Western Zone

• 2 in the Lunenburg & Queens Community Health Network in the Western Zone

One case is not assigned to a Community Health Network, but it is in the Central Zone.

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 2,337 tests yesterday.

Pop-up testing has been scheduled for the following sites:

Tuesday: Sackville Sports Stadium, 10:30am-5:30pm

Wednesday: Sackville Sports Stadium, noon-7:30pm

But you can also get tested at the Nova Scotia Health labs by going here.

Vaccination numbers are not provided on the weekend.

People who are 65 or over can book a vaccine appointment here. And people 55-64 can book appointments to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Here are the new daily cases and seven-day rolling average (today at 5.3) since the start of the second wave (Oct. 1):

And here is the active caseload for the second wave:

Here is the updated potential COVID exposure advisory map:

